“Leave him alone Piers," “He’s wearing glasses not contacts” – Fans rip apart Piers Morgan after he makes hilarious typo while congratulating Benzema on Ballon d’Or win

British TV personality Piers Morgan was roasted by fans after he made a hilarious typo in his tweet congratulating Karim Benzema for his Ballon d'Or win.

The Real Madrid striker won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award on Monday, October 17, in Paris. The award comes on the back of a superlative season for Los Blancos, where he led the Spanish giants to La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles.

In the process, he scored 44 goals and provided 15 assists in 46 appearances across competitions for Madrid. Some of his best performances came in crunch moments for the club, including the Champions League knockout wins over Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City.

After the Frenchman was handed the award, Morgan put out a tweet congratulating him.

"Benzema wins the Ballon d'Or. Brilliant player, and finally gets the global recognition he deserves for a magnificent career. Contacts @Benzema," he wrote.

Here's Morgan's tweet:

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Benzema wins the Ballon d'Or. Brilliant player, and finally gets the global recognition he deserves for a magnificent career. Contacts @Benzema Benzema wins the Ballon d'Or. Brilliant player, and finally gets the global recognition he deserves for a magnificent career. Contacts @Benzema 👏👏 https://t.co/Jkgtio0CAB

He mistakenly typed 'congrats' as 'contacts', which was picked up by fans, who sent out some hilarious replies. The comments became even funnier as the France international was wearing glasses during the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to Morgan's typo:

How has Karim Benzema fared in the ongoing season

After a superb 2021/22 season, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is showing no signs of slowing down. Despite missing four matches for his club this season, he has scored five goals and provided one assist in 10 matches across competitions.

He opened the scoring in Madrid's recent 3-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona on October 16. In the match at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, August 16, the Frenchman's 12th-minute goal was followed by a strike from Federico Valverde in the 35th minute.

Barcelona hit back through Ferran Torres seven minutes before full-time, but Madrid's two-goal lead was restored by Rodrygo from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

The win took Los Blancos three points clear of their arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga table. They now have 25 points after nine rounds of matches, whereas the Catalan giants have amassed 22 points so far.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes