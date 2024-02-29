“Leave the boy alone” - Jurgen Klopp urges fans to stop asking Liverpool star to 'shoot'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has requested fans to stop asking defender Joe Gomez to shoot. This happened after the Reds won their fifth-round FA Cup tie on Wednesday, February 28.

The Merseyside outfit completed a 3-0 win against Southampton, which saw Gomez start in a holding midfield role. The 26-year-old has played right-back and left-back this season amid injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson.

Gomez, who has yet to score a senior career goal for Liverpool in 36 appearances, had the opportunity to strike from distance in the 15th minute. However, he shot high and wide as the wait for his first goal continued.

Amused by the incident, Klopp said after the match (via talkSPORT):

"Now he plays the six and the way he played is absolutely crazy. Can I ask the people, funny as it is, 'SHOOT' - leave the boy alone. One day he will shoot, let him find the moment himself."

"If one more time he shoots from 40 yards just because the people are calling, then I really will get a bit angry but as I said, what a boy, what a game."

Expand Tweet

So far this season, Gomez has made 36 appearances across competitions, bagging three assists. He may be required to start for Liverpool when they face Nottingham Forest on Saturday (March 2), with Wataru Endo uncertain to feature (via GOAL).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms star player will be out for months

Diogo Jota

Liverpool have had to deal with multiple injuries in the past weeks, having lost the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. To make matters worse, Diogo Jota is set to be out for months, Jurgen Klopp confirmed.

The Portuguese star appeared last in his side's 4-1 win against Brentford on February 17 and is now nursing a knee problem. Klopp said about Jota's injury (via Sky Sports):

"With Diogo, it will take months. With injuries, you have important days; day five, day 10 is then when you judge the situation again because nobody reacts in the same way and it depends on the pain level they still have."

This season, the attacker has played 28 matches across competitions, bagging 14 goals and four assists. He also missed eight matches across November and December in all competitions due to a muscle issue.