“Leave that to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi” - Ex-Liverpool man offers transfer advice to Wilfried Zaha

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has urged Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha not to follow Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's path. Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr and Messi has also been linked with a move to the Middle East with his Paris Saint-Germain future up in the air.

Zaha's contract with Crystal Palace is set to expire in the summer and the forward is yet to pen an extension. Recent reports have suggested that the 30-year-old could move to the Middle East in the summer.

However, Collymore believes Zaha shouldn't pursue a move to Saudi Arabia. He recently said (via French publication Onze Mondial):

"Wilfried Zaha would be crazy to go to Saudi Arabia. We know that the money is important for the players but he will also win a lot of money in London. There are plenty of clubs that can still be helped by his talent in England like Newcastle or Aston Villa. He should ignore the easy option and leave that to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have already achieved the greatest feats possible."

Zaha has made 24 appearances for Palace so far this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

The former Manchester United winger has made 454 appearances for Crystal Palace over two spells, scoring 89 goals and providing 76 assists.

Manchester City star tipped to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's greatness

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has been tipped to replicate the greatness of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by Vincent Kompany.

Haaland bagged a stunning hat-trick against Kompany's Burnley in the recent 6-0 FA Cup win for the Cityzens. Speaking after the match, the Belgian tactician said (via talkSPORT):

"I have played against the greats – Messi, Ronaldinho, Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, And in the end they are part of a special elite because even the very best find it very difficult to stop those guys – and someone like Erling will keep finding a way."

Kompany further said about Haaland:

"His game can and will still improve and that is maybe the difference with the other superstars – he is still willing to improve. I think his goalscoring record in general puts him in a certain bracket, a certain category."

While Haaland is certainly a phenomenon, he still has miles to go to be considered in the same stratosphere as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

