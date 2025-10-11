“Leave football before the football leaves you” - Fans make their feelings clear as Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty in 1-0 win vs Ireland

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Oct 11, 2025 22:53 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty in 1-0 win vs Ireland
Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty in 1-0 win vs Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself at the center of criticism from netizens after his penalty miss during Portugal’s World Cup qualifying match against Ireland. The Portuguese skipper assumed responsibility for his side in the second half, but his effort was saved by the outstretched leg of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Eager to maintain their perfect start in Group F, the Nations League champions started strongly. Ronaldo came close to giving his side the lead in the 17th minute when his strike clattered the post from 20 yards out.

After a goalless first half, Portugal continued to probe Ireland, whose defense proved a hard nut to crack, thanks to some brilliant saves by Kelleher. The hosts were handed a big opportunity to go ahead when the referee adjudged Dara O’Shea to have blocked Francisco Trincao’s cross with his hand in the box. However, Kelleher came up clutch for the visitors, denying Ronaldo from the spot.

Portugal threw the kitchen sink at Ireland late on, and their efforts yielded the desired result in injury time as Ruben Neves rose highest to head home Trincao’s cross and snatch a narrow win. Despite the win, some fans were particularly critical of Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty miss, with one writing:

“Couldn't even score a penalty? It's not too late to retire.”
One suggested that he hang up his boots before it’s too late.

“Bro must leave football before football leaves him,” they wrote.
“Leave football before the football leaves you,” @BaldeFan3 echoed the same sentiments.
Another questioned if he can still reach the incredible milestone of 1,000 career goals after the penalty miss.

“Can bro still reach 1000 goals... Considering he can't score penalties anymore?? I am so sad 😭💔💔,” they queried.
Another quipped that the Portuguese captain decided to follow in the footsteps of Erling Haaland, who missed a penalty against Israel earlier in the day but scored a hat-trick to inspire this team to a 5-0 win.

“Ronaldo saw Haaland miss and felt he could do the same. Haaland responded with 3 goals buh Ronaldo is going blank,” they remarked.
“Oof, that Kelleher wall was impenetrable! Ronaldo's ice in his veins usually turns pens into goals, but Ireland's keeper read it like a book. Still, CR7's got 3 more shots at redemption this window — Portugal ain't done yet,” another chimed in.
“Nahhh they gave him a pity pen and he still missed 😭😭😭,” another added.
“Damn 😭 keeper- Keller said “not today, Ronaldo!,” 💪🧤another wrote.
How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare in Portugal's 1-0 win against Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo made his 50th World Cup qualifiers appearance against Ireland as manager Roberto Martinez included him in the starting XI. However, it wasn't the best of nights for Ronaldo, who not only miss a penalty but also failed to convert the chances that came his way.

Cristiano Ronaldo played the entirety of the match but only registered one shot on target. He missed one big chance and received a match rating of 6.7, as per Sofascore.

