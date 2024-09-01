"Leave the football before the football leaves you" - Jamie Carragher's old comments on Manchester United star Casemiro resurface

Jamie Carragher's old comments about Casemiro have resurfaced after the Manchester United midfielder's poor display against Liverpool. The Red Devils suffered a 3-0 defeat against their arch rivals at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1.

Casemiro was directly responsible for the Reds' first two goals in the fixture as he gave the ball away on both occasions. The Brazilian midfielder was taken off at half-time by Erik ten Hag and replaced by Toby Collyer, who was making his Premier League debut.

Earlier this year, Carragher suggested that Casemiro's time in the top-five European leagues is done after a series of disappointing displays in the second-half of last season. He stated that the Brazilian should opt to leave Manchester United and make the move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League. He had said on Sky Sports (via GOAL):

"I think Casemiro should know himself tonight as an experienced player that he should only have three games left at a top level and then say I'm gonna go to the MLS or Saudi. His agent or the team around him need to tell him. We're watching one of the greats of the modern time...but I always remember something when I retired, a saying I'll always remember: 'Leave the football before the football leaves you'. The football's left him at this top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move."

Casemiro has stayed put but Manchester United have signed a long-term replacement in Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United star Casemiro hit back at Jamie Carragher

Casemiro did not stay silent after Jamie Carragher's comments earlier this year. The Manchester United midfielder stated that he was open to criticism, but the Liverpool legend had crossed a line.

The Brazilian stated that the comments were disrespectful. He said:

"I was considered one of the best signings of the Premier League last season, and now I'm not worth anything anymore? The criticism is disrespectful. So, when it's lacking respect, then it's worrying, and I don't have to respect that either."

He added:

"But criticism is a part of football. And I'm always very calm, especially with the criticism. When it's constructive criticism, it's always welcomed. Especially in football, when you've been playing high level for 10 years and you drop your level a little, the criticism is going to come, criticism is always going to come. But from the moment when you feel disrespected, I don't think it's right. And that is when I lose respect for those people."

Casemiro was linked with an exit from Manchester United, but decided to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place. He was signed from Real Madrid for a whopping £70 million in 2022.

