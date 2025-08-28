“Leave the both of them in Grimsby. Buy them a house” - Craig Burley makes hilarious claim on Manchester United duo after EFL Cup exit

ESPN FC pundits Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley have highlighted Manchester United's goalkeeping issues following the loss to Grimsby Town. The former Chelsea star has hilariously claimed that the duo should be left in Grimsby and not brought back with the squad.
Manchester United suffered a stunning Round Two exit in the Carabao Cup after a dramatic 12-11 loss in the penalty shootout. The League Two sides took a 2-0 lead inside the first 30 minutes, but goals from Bryan Mbeumo in the 75th minute and Harry Maguire in the 89th minute saw the game go to the penalty shootout.
Speaking on ESPN FC after the game, Hislop questioned whether things would get better for Manchester United, as their goalkeepers are not good enough. He said:
"I’m not sure how it gets an awful lot better [from here]. They are linked with a young goalkeeper to come in. Two big mistakes from Onana tonight. I’ve sat here and made the argument that I’ll have Onana over Altay [Bayindir]. [Based] on this performance, I’m not so sure."
Burley was quick to reply and joked that the two should be gifted a house in Grimsby and left there. He said:
"You might as well leave the both of them in Grimsby. Buy them a house, just say, ‘stay there’"
Hislop swiftly refocused on the game and continued:
"Two very basic mistakes from Onana, who I have supported in the past. Imagine the young goalkeeper [Senne Lammens], coming into this team, where the back three don’t understand the system and was exposed again today. If Onana, with his experience playing in Italy and Eredivisie, can’t figure out this back three, I’m not sure how a kid coming in does.”
Onana saved one penalty in the shootout, but Matheus Cunha had his effort saved before Mbeumo saw his effort come back off the bar to seal the famous win for Grimsby Town.
Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United need a change after Grimsby Town loss
Ruben Amorim spoke to the media after the Carabao Cup loss and admitted that a change is needed at Manchester United. He hinted that the ideal change for the club would be to replace the manager, and said (via BBC):
"I think this is a little bit the limit. I think something has to change. I think the team and the players spoke really loud today, so that's it. [Tonight] I think the best team won, the only team that was on the pitch. I think it's really clear what they spoke, so let's move on from this day. I think it was clear for everybody what happened today."
Manchester United have one point from their first two Premier League matches, having lost to Arsenal and drawn at Fulham. They face Burnley next in the league before the players leave for international duty.