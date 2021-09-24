“Leave it to the refs” - Manchester United boss Solskjaer aims dig at Klopp over ‘penalty’ comment

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has blamed Jurgen Klopp for the Red Devils not being awarded some obvious penalties this season. Last season Klopp commented on how the referees were lenient in handing out penalties to Manchester United

Solskjaer claimed there had been an obvious change in the decision-making of referees since the comments made by Klopp in January.

The Manchester United manager urged Klopp to just leave things to the referee rather than get involved in such affairs. Speaking to reporters ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game against Aston Villa, Solskjaer said:

"We just have to hope we get what we deserve, we should have had three pens in the last two games, there was a certain manager who worried about us getting pens last year and after that the decisions were different to give, I've seen a big difference since then on. Leave it to the refs and make the right calls very soon."

Klopp complained back in January that Manchester United received far more penalties than Liverpool after Sadio Mane was denied a spot kick in their 1-0 defeat to Southampton last season. Manchester United received 11 penalties before Klopp's remarks. Since then, the Red Devils have received just five penalties from the referees.

Solskjaer was particularly disappointed by the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo did not get as many as two clear penalties in their away game against West Ham United last weekend.

Manchester United have enjoyed a solid start to their Premier League campaign, picking up 13 points from their opening five games. The Red Devils are only trailing Chelsea and Liverpool on goal difference.

When asked about Manchester United's start to the season, Solskjaer suggested things are looking great but there are certain aspects that still need improvement. He stated:

"It's early doors but it's important the first two months you're not giving teams a head start and so far 13 points, decent return, scored quite a few goals, still things to work on and there'll be difficult challenges ahead, but we've laid a foundation to build momentum and hope to do that against Aston Villa. First defeat but then hit form and deserve more points."

Manchester United finally have a squad capable of challenging the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool for the Premier League title. The Red Devils will be hoping that summer recruits Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho can fire them back to their best.

