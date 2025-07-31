  • home icon
  • Football
  • La Liga 2024-25
  • "Leave him in South Korea", "He needs to step up" - Barcelona fans call out star man despite their 7-3 win against FC Seoul

"Leave him in South Korea", "He needs to step up" - Barcelona fans call out star man despite their 7-3 win against FC Seoul

By Aaryan Nagraj
Published Jul 31, 2025 14:29 GMT
Barcelona fans called out Dani Olmo for his sub-par performance in the 7-3 win over FC Seoul
Barcelona fans called out Dani Olmo for his sub-par performance in the 7-3 win over FC Seoul

Barcelona fans lashed out at star attacker Dani Olmo despite their 7-3 win over South Korean side FC Seoul in a pre-season friendly on Thursday (July 31). The Blaugrana supporters lamented his lack of movement and determination, even though his side were free-flowing in attack.

Ad

Barca's offensive firepower and attacking prowess were on full display against former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard's side. Goals from Robert Lewandowski (8'), Lamine Yamal (14', 45+3'), Andreas Christensen (55'), Ferran Torres (74', 88') and Gavi (76') secured a comfortable victory for the Catalan giants.

While everyone else seemed to play a part in the victory, many fans thought Olmo was more of a liability during his 45-minute stay on the pitch. Although he assisted Yamal (45+3'), he often lost the ball, his solitary shot was off target, he made only one successful dribble (50%), and won just one of his three ground duels (33%) (Stats via FotMob).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the full-time whistle, Barcelona fans lambasted the 27-year-old's performance on social media. @auggsoriginal hilariously claimed:

"Bro leave Olmo in South Korea, let him join a Kpop band."
Ad

@braicbraic wrote:

"Golden boy (Yamal) was on (fire), Olmo needs to step up, Visca Barca."
Ad

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"The less I say about Olmo, the better," @15Asande wrote.
"Olmo is low-key a*s bro," @mrnonch claimed.
"Olmo needs to be serious," @alivemahin wrote.
"I will always prefer Fermin Lopez over Dani Olmo," @mrryeezy opined.
"Everyone finally caught on that Olmo is s**t," @Ghostlyfir wrote.
Ad
"I’m tired of having to pretend to be okay living in a world where Olmo or Frenkie ever touch the pitch before Gavi," @bgrh10 claimed.
@NealGardner_ wrote, "Olmo’s still rather frustrating, isn’t he?"
"It’s preseason but Dani Olmo has to earn his place in the starting XI," @rumpel_irving claimed.
Ad

Overall, Olmo has 12 goals and seven assists in 39 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions.

"It was a dream I had" - Lamine Yamal reacts after scoring brace while donning No. 10 jersey in Barcelona's 7-3 win over FC Seoul

Barcelona's boy wonder, Lamine Yamal claimed that it was his 'dream' to don the club's famed No. 10 jersey and score. The shirt number has an iconic history, with legends like Ronaldinho, Romario, Rivaldo and Lionel Messi having donned it in the past.

Ad

The young forward, who turned 18 earlier this month (July 13), was handed the number during the announcement of his contract extension (until 2031) on July 16.

Yamal netted a brace (14, 45+3') in Barcelona's 7-3 demolition of FC Seoul. After the game, he was asked how he felt to have scored wearing the famed No. 10, to which he replied (via Barca Blaugranes):

"I'm happy—it was a dream, a dream I had. To be able to score wearing this shirt and this number, which is very special to me. I'm also very happy for the team's victory. The fans support us a lot in any country, hopefully we will give them joy in the form of titles."

Barcelona are set to be involved in more pre-season action, with their next game coming up on Monday (August 4) against South Korean side Daegu FC.

About the author
Aaryan Nagraj

Aaryan Nagraj

Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.

A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.

Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.

When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications