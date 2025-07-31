"Leave him in South Korea", "He needs to step up" - Barcelona fans call out star man despite their 7-3 win against FC Seoul

Barcelona fans lashed out at star attacker Dani Olmo despite their 7-3 win over South Korean side FC Seoul in a pre-season friendly on Thursday (July 31). The Blaugrana supporters lamented his lack of movement and determination, even though his side were free-flowing in attack.Barca's offensive firepower and attacking prowess were on full display against former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard's side. Goals from Robert Lewandowski (8'), Lamine Yamal (14', 45+3'), Andreas Christensen (55'), Ferran Torres (74', 88') and Gavi (76') secured a comfortable victory for the Catalan giants.While everyone else seemed to play a part in the victory, many fans thought Olmo was more of a liability during his 45-minute stay on the pitch. Although he assisted Yamal (45+3'), he often lost the ball, his solitary shot was off target, he made only one successful dribble (50%), and won just one of his three ground duels (33%) (Stats via FotMob).After the full-time whistle, Barcelona fans lambasted the 27-year-old's performance on social media. @auggsoriginal hilariously claimed:&quot;Bro leave Olmo in South Korea, let him join a Kpop band.&quot;@braicbraic wrote:&quot;Golden boy (Yamal) was on (fire), Olmo needs to step up, Visca Barca.&quot;Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):&quot;The less I say about Olmo, the better,&quot; @15Asande wrote.&quot;Olmo is low-key a*s bro,&quot; @mrnonch claimed.&quot;Olmo needs to be serious,&quot; @alivemahin wrote.&quot;I will always prefer Fermin Lopez over Dani Olmo,&quot; @mrryeezy opined.&quot;Everyone finally caught on that Olmo is s**t,&quot; @Ghostlyfir wrote.&quot;I’m tired of having to pretend to be okay living in a world where Olmo or Frenkie ever touch the pitch before Gavi,&quot; @bgrh10 claimed.@NealGardner_ wrote, &quot;Olmo’s still rather frustrating, isn’t he?&quot;&quot;It’s preseason but Dani Olmo has to earn his place in the starting XI,&quot; @rumpel_irving claimed.Overall, Olmo has 12 goals and seven assists in 39 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions.&quot;It was a dream I had&quot; - Lamine Yamal reacts after scoring brace while donning No. 10 jersey in Barcelona's 7-3 win over FC SeoulBarcelona's boy wonder, Lamine Yamal claimed that it was his 'dream' to don the club's famed No. 10 jersey and score. The shirt number has an iconic history, with legends like Ronaldinho, Romario, Rivaldo and Lionel Messi having donned it in the past.The young forward, who turned 18 earlier this month (July 13), was handed the number during the announcement of his contract extension (until 2031) on July 16.Yamal netted a brace (14, 45+3') in Barcelona's 7-3 demolition of FC Seoul. After the game, he was asked how he felt to have scored wearing the famed No. 10, to which he replied (via Barca Blaugranes):&quot;I'm happy—it was a dream, a dream I had. To be able to score wearing this shirt and this number, which is very special to me. I'm also very happy for the team's victory. The fans support us a lot in any country, hopefully we will give them joy in the form of titles.&quot;Barcelona are set to be involved in more pre-season action, with their next game coming up on Monday (August 4) against South Korean side Daegu FC.