"Leaves us all with our mouths open" - Ex-Argentina star feels Lionel Messi is 'shaking up American football' with Inter Miami heroics

Former Argentina forward Jorge Valdano has waxed lyrical about Lionel Messi's impact on American football following his move to Inter Miami.

Messi, 36, has taken American football by storm since finalizing his transfer to Inter Miami last month. The Herons, who were winless in six games across competition prior to the superstar's arrival, have notably won each of their four matches with him.

The Argentinian icon has taken to life at Inter Miami like a duck to water, bagging seven goals and one assist in four games. He has netted a brace in each of the three games he has started for the club, helping them reach the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup.

Valdano has now reflected on Messi's instant impact on American football, lauding the superstar for turning heads. The former Real Madrid and Argentina forward pointed out how the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner leaves spectators speechless with his performances.

"He (Lionel Messi) is indeed shaking up American football," Valdano said (h/t Spanish sports daily MARCA). "What a player of that category does is turn the heads of all football lovers towards the place where he is. And when he also scores more than one goal per game and gives real exhibitions, he leaves us all with our mouths open."

Valdano added that he does not expect Messi to retire soon, having been impressed by his recent form. He said:

"We thought that what happened in Qatar only needed the word 'the end' at the end, like in the movies, but no. It seems that it wants to move on."

Messi will look to continue his red-hot form in the United States when Inter Miami face Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Friday (August 11).

How did Lionel Messi fare in his last game for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi's last appearance for Inter Miami came against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Sunday (August 6). He produced one of his best performances for the Herons, bagging a brace in a 4-4 draw. The superstar also went on to convert his spot-kick in the shootout as his team won 5-3 on penalties.

The former Barcelona superstar was the best player on the pitch, earning a 9.2 rating on FotMob. He registered three shots on target with 100% accuracy and also had two shots blocked. He registered 73 touches of the ball but was only dispossessed once.

Furthermore, Lionel Messi completed 40 passes with 89% accuracy. It included 11 passes into the final third, with the Argentinian icon creating four goalscoring chances for the Major League Soccer club. He also completed four of the eight dribbles he attempted.