"Leaving with a Champions League is an immense joy" - Real Madrid captain Marcelo confirms exit from club after win over Liverpool

Real Madrid captain Marcelo has confirmed that he's leaving the club this summer after winning the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool on Saturday. Los Blancos overcame Liverpool 1-0 in Paris to lift a record-extending 14th title in the competition, their fifth in the last nine years.

Marcelo has been an integral part of all five triumphs. He has no regrets of parting ways now, as he feels leaving with the European title is the best possible farewell. Speaking to Spanish television channel Movistar Plus, he said (via AS):

"It's an incredible emotion because it's my last game at Real Madrid. I'm leaving Madrid and leaving with a Champions League is an immense joy. It's not a sad day."

He continued:

"I think things are discussed; we've talked and we've decided that better that way. I've already done everything I had to do at Madrid. I've been lucky enough to spend fifteen and a half years at the best club in the world".

He arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Fluminense in January 2007 and quickly established himself as a mainstay in the side. The Brazilian leaves as the most decorated player in the history of Real Madrid. He won 25 titles, including six La Liga and five Champions League trophies, making 546 appearances across competitions.

GOAL @goal Marcelo Vieira da Silva Junior: The most decorated footballer in Real Madrid history Marcelo Vieira da Silva Junior: The most decorated footballer in Real Madrid history 👑 https://t.co/BgDcxLzLhN

Marcelo's influence has visibly waned in the last few years, and he has largely played second-fiddle to Ferland Mendy. However, nothing takes away from the legacy he leaves behind at the club.

Real Madrid kings of Europe again

Following their historic Champions League 'three peat' in 2018, many predicted Real Madrid won't win the competition again for a long time.

Add to that the departures of key players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, and their chances seemed to be diminishing even further. However, just four years after their last victory, Los Blancos are back at the pinnacle of European football.

No one can say they didn't deserve it. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's men overcame some of the best sides in Europe - recovering aggregate deficits against PSG, Chelsea, Manchester City in the three knockout rounds before beating Liverpool by a solitary goal.

Not to mention they also won their group with relative ease, picking up five wins from six, despite losing at home to competition debutants Sheriff Tiraspol. Madrid have a special group of players, a unique belnd of youth and experience led by one of the most tactically astute managers in the world in Ancelotti.

The Italian created history by becoming the first tactician to win the UEFA Champions League multiple times with multiple clubs. After leading AC Milan to success in 2003 and 2007, Ancelotti delivered Madrid's 'La Decima' in 2014 before winning their 'La Decimoquatra' eight years later.

