"Leaving for this fee is a bad deal" - Former Porto presidential candidate believes Arsenal nabbed a bargain in Fabio Vieira

Former Porto presidential candidate Nuno Lobo has criticised the club for allowing star player Fabio Vieria to join Arsenal for what he believes is a cut-price deal.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners have agreed a deal with the Portuguese giants to sign the 22-year-old playmaker for £34 million.

عارف حبيب🦅 @_Arisanchez_360 Fabio Viera he's just like Bernado Silva... High work rate, vision, and skill. Incredible signing for Arsenal Fabio Viera he's just like Bernado Silva... High work rate, vision, and skill. Incredible signing for Arsenal https://t.co/T2wdnIbqc6

Vieria was a star performer for Porto last season as his six goals and 14 assists in 27 top-flight appearances helped his side regain the Liga Portugal title.

Speaking to Bola Branca (as per The Evening Standard), Lobo has slammed the Dragons for selling the versatile Portugal U21international for such a low price. The former presidential candidate proclaimed:

“He is one of the best players at FC Porto and leaving for this fee is a bad deal. We are talking about one of the gems of FC Porto, one of the players who came from our academy. The DNA of FC Porto.

“We lost him. It’s another piece of business that I don’t understand. We are talking about ridiculous values for players who represent and are FC Porto. They are from our academy and we are letting them go for unbelievable fees.”

Predominately used as an attacking midfielder, Vieria can also be used as a second striker as well as a left-midfielder and should bring some much-needed firepower to Arsenal's ranks.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn What truly stands out to me from Fábio Viera is how well he uses both feet. 6 goals and 14 assists this season in 27 games. Surely a lot to like. What truly stands out to me from Fábio Viera is how well he uses both feet. 6 goals and 14 assists this season in 27 games. Surely a lot to like. https://t.co/FTaKa9XMuy

Arsenal's new signing Fabio Vieria promises to work hard to adapt to Premier League

Vieria's arrival has caused excitement among fans at the Emirates Stadium, with the youngster a seemingly ideal fit for Arteta's system.

Speaking to The Mirror ahead of his imminent move to north London, the young Portuguese star stated:

“I was always happy at Porto but this chance is important for any professional.

“Playing in the Premier League won’t be easy and I promise only to work, work, work. My agent worked on the deal between the two clubs and I accepted the deal because it was important for all parties. I have always watched the Premier League on TV."

Vieria will become Arsenal's third signing of the summer following the purchases of New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner and young Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos.

Arsenal's ability to sign top-level players this summer may be affected by the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League last term, as a lack of goals ultimately cost them fourth-place behind north London rivals Tottenham.

