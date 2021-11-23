“Leaving was the right thing to do” - Buffon defends Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to swap Juventus for Manchester United

Former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon believes Cristiano Ronaldo made the right decision to swap Juventus for Manchester United earlier this summer.

The legendary goalkeeper has stated that if Ronaldo was not convinced about staying at Juventus, moving to Manchester United was the right thing to do.

Speaking to Tiki Taka (via Football Italia), Buffon said:

“If Ronaldo wasn’t convinced about staying, leaving was the right thing to do."

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to return to Manchester United this summer after spending three seasons at Juventus. The 36-year-old forward has signed a two-year contract with the option of extending it by another year.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 101 goals in 134 appearances for the Old Lady before deciding to leave Turin after making just one appearance this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon shared the dressing room at Juventus for two seasons.

It is worth noting that Buffon is still playing at the ripe old age of 43. The former Italian number one has returned to his first club Parma, who are currently competing in Serie B.

Buffon has also defended Gianluigi Donnarumma's move from AC Milan to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The current Italian number one has found it difficult to dislodge Keylor Navas as the first-choice goalkeeper at PSG.

However, Buffon defended his fellow compatriot by saying:

“I think Gigio’s decision is more than justified. He’s faced some difficult moments, but I think he will become a regular starter in the near future.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has shone in an overall dull start to the season for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's form has been one of the few positives to come out of a poor start to the season for Manchester United. The Portuguese forward has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 13 games for the Red Devils this season.

Despite his goalscoring prowess, Manchester United have been poor in the Premier League. The Red Devils have lost five of their last seven games which has led to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has shone for United in the Champions League. The former Juventus star has scored five goals in four outings, including two late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta.

Ronaldo also scored a brace against the same Italian opponents to rescue a point for Manchester United.

