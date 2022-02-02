"Leaving without a real goodbye hurts" - Aubameyang sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans after deadline day move to Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent an emotional message to Arsenal fans via social media after he left the Gunners to join Barcelona. The 32-year-old departed the north London club by mutual consent to move to the Nou Camp on a free transfer.

Aubameyang endured a difficult start to the 2021-22 campaign, scoring just four goals in 14 Premier League appearances for the club. The striker was frozen out of the club's squad after their 2-1 defeat to Everton in early December due to disciplinary issues. He was also stripped of the captain's armband by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has arguably been one of Arsenal's standout players in recent years but opted to leave after a lack of involvement. Aubameyang sent a message to Gunners fans after his move to Barcelona on the final day of the January transfer window. He wrote on Instagram:

"To the Arsenal fans, thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and down together and your support meant everything to me."

The Gabon striker went on to add:

"Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart. I have always been 100% focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a goodbye hurts, but that is football."

Aubameyang concluded:

"I'm sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I haven't nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future!. Love, Auba."

The 32-year-old joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018 for a then club-record fee of £56 million. He scored 92 goals and provided 20 assists in 163 appearances in all competitions for the club. Aubameyang won the Premier League Golden Boot once and helped the club win the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's move from Arsenal and Barcelona only benefits the Catalan giants

Aubameyang departed the Emirates after four years.

Barcelona officials and fans will be thrilled by the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer. The club were desperate to sign a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who was forced into an early retirement after being diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia.

The club have enjoyed an impressive January transfer window. They managed to sign veteran defender Dani Alves, who is likely to add some much-needed experience to the club's back-line, on a free transfer.

They have also brought in Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a deal worth €55 million. The Spanish duo will add speed, goals and depth to Barcelona's attack.

The arrival of a proven goal-scorer like Aubameyang is the icing on the cake for Barcelona, as the club were in desperate need of a top-quality striker.

Arsenal have, however, been left desperately short of attacking options after their former captain's departure. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are now the only recognized strikers in the north London club's squad. The duo have managed to score just three Premier League goals between them this season.

