Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are set to shift base to Miami as the Argentina captain has joined MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent. His Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract expired on June 30.

Messi and Roccuzzo could have a few notable celebrities as their neighbors upon the move to Miami. The pair have reportedly chosen the Porche Tower as their new home. The likes of Kevin Tobias, Maluma, and more have flats in the tower. Apart from that, NBA legend LeBron James also has a flat in the tower.

There will be several other household names close to Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's new abode. While they don't live in the same tower, Messi could very well cross paths with Will Smith, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, and more. Messi's former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira also lives nearby. The Colombian singer was a neighbor to Messi in Barcelona as well.

Jorge Mas makes a bold claim about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

MLS club Inter Miami's co-owner Jorge Mas recently made a bold claim about the Argentine's move to the club. Mas said that Lionel Messi could help the MLS become among the top three leagues in the world.

Several legends like Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo, and more have previously played in the league. Messi, though, is expected to bring a new level of popularity. Talking about Messi's potential impact, Mas told El Pais:

“In 2019 we started thinking about how we could bring him (to the club). Messi can turn MLS into the second or third best league in the world. I think he will want to make his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football.”

The billionaire businessman further revealed intricate details of Lionel Messi's contract with the club. He said that the Argentine will earn around $50 million- $60 million per year. Apart from his fixed salary with the club, Messi is also set to earn shares from Apple and Adidas deals.

