Lee Sharpe claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is out of his depth at Manchester United

Former Manchester United forward Lee Sharpe has revealed that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is "a little bit out of his depth" at Old Trafford. Manchester United slumped to a third straight goalless draw when they were held at Selhurst Park by Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

While they remain second in the Premier League standings, their league position does not reflect their performances. Manchester United have won just one of their last five league outings and are now 14 points adrift of first-place Manchester City.

Speaking to Ladbrokes via Sportsmole, Sharpe said he doesn't think Solskjaer is fit enough to manage a club like Manchester United.

"I have to say I've never really thought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the right man for the Manchester United job.

"Yes, he's done a good job, but I think he's done as well as he can do, to be honest. The board have backed him, they've given him money to spend, but he'd never have been my first choice, purely because of that lack of experience.

"If you're one of the biggest companies in the world outside of football, you're not going to employ someone for such a big role the way United have done with Ole.

"If you look at his experience of the Premier League, he managed Cardiff - then he went to Molde in Norway for a little bit. So to then come in to one of the biggest clubs in the world off the back of that record, I think he's a little bit out of his depth."

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways in the Manchester derby this weekend

Manchester United will travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City, who have been firing on all cylinders this season.

This will be the third meeting between the two sides this season. The spoils were shared in the reverse fixture back in December, while Pep Guardiola’s men grabbed a convincing 2-0 win in the EFL Cup three weeks later.

In stark contrast, Manchester City have been utterly dominant this season and are coming on the back of a 21-game winning run, while Manchester United are in a dry spell with one win in their last five outings.

Solskjaer’s men will look to return to winning ways and move seven points above Chelsea, with the Blues hot on their heels after their impressive victory against Liverpool.