Leeds close to completing a move for Manchester United winger - Reports

Leeds United are reportedly set to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James.

The Welshman was given the chance to shine by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during Manchester United's opening three fixtures of the 2021-22 Premier League season but has been unable to make the most of his opportunities.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United are in advanced negotiations with Manchester United over a move for Daniel James and are confident they will get him before the close of the summer transfer window tomorrow.

The arrival of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo from Borussia Dortmund and Juventus respectively this summer is likely to result in Daniel James falling even further down the pecking order at Manchester United.

The 23-year-old joined the Red Devils from Swansea City in a deal worth £15 million in the summer of 2019.

After enjoying a promising start to life at Old Trafford, James struggled to maintain consistency and was eventually replaced by youth product Mason Greenwood in Manchester United's starting line-up.

Despite being heavily linked with a move away from United last summer, Daniel James opted to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place. He made just 15 league appearances last season and contributed three goals.

The arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in July led many to believe that Manchester United would look to sell Daniel James this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, opted to keep hold of James due to a shoulder injury suffered by Marcus Rashford which is likely to rule the England international out of action until October.

James is, however, likely to suffer from a lack of game time after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Leeds United were one of a number of clubs that were interested in Daniel James before he signed for Manchester United.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have decided to reignite their interest in the winger and are close to signing him permanently. Leeds are keen to build on their ninth-place finish in the Premier League table last season by challenging for the European places this season.

Diogo Dalot will 100% stay at Manchester United - never been in doubt since Saturday decision - and same for Amad Diallo after his injury. Both will stay at the club this summer. 🔴 #MUFC



Talks ongoing for Daniel James to Leeds United on a permanent deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

Manchester United could look to sell Jesse Lingard before the close of the summer transfer window

Manchester United v Brentford - Pre-season Friendly

Despite enjoying a scintillating loan spell with West Ham United last season, during which he scored nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances, Jesse Lingard has been unable to break into Manchester United's starting line-up.

The 28-year-old has played in just one of United's opening three Premier League fixtures this season.

West Ham are keen to re-sign Lingard before the close of the summer transfer window and could be lining up a bid for the England international on transfer deadline day.

Leeds United are expected to resurrect their interest in a loan move for Daniel James. West Ham have been encouraged to make another move for Jesse Lingard #mulive [@ChrisWheelerDM] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 30, 2021

Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers in the region of £25 million for Jesse Lingard.

West Ham have been put off by Manchester United's asking price since Lingard has just one year remaining on his current contract with the club.

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Arjun Panchadar