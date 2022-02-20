Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as second-half blitz settles tense affair | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United overcame Leeds United 4-2 at Elland Road in an enthralling Premier League clash.

Goals from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes had the visitors 2-0 up by half-time but the Peacocks scored twice in quick succession through Rodrygo and Raphinha soon after the restart.

However, substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga scored apiece in the final quarter of the match to seal all three points for Ralf Rangnick's side.

They're back in fourth place for now with 46 points while Leeds are now just five points above the relegation zone.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David De Gea - 6.5/10

The Spaniard conceded twice in quick succession but made some important saves that kept the match from going in the other direction.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

He allowed Daniel James to get in behind before laying a cross for Raphinha to latch onto and score. Aside from that, Wan-Bissaka had a good game, making three clearances, four interceptions and three more tackles.

Victor Lindelof - 7.5/10

An excellent all-round performance from the Swede, who kept everything tight at the back and was actively involved in the attack too.

In fact, he even played a key role in Fernandes' goal by getting the ball forward and squaring it to Sancho, who then assisted the Portuguese.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

The Manchester United skipper was strong in the air, made some good recoveries, and even got them in front with a nice header, his first top-flight goal of the season.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

He laid an excellent cross for Maguire to open the scoring for Manchester United but left a lot to be desired in defense, especially in the build-up to Raphinha's goal.

Paul Pogba - 8/10

The Frenchman was in inspired form and ran the show in attack for Manchester United. He could've bagged an assist had Ronaldo been more clinical with a chance he superbly created.

Scott McTominay - 6.5/10

He helped create a nice chance in the first half by linking up with Sancho albeit it came to nothing. The Scotsman, however, was rash with his challenges, even going into the books, while also getting roughhoused himself a few times.

Jesse Lingard - 5/10

A shock start in the match, his first of the league campaign, and Lingard blew it with an anonymous display. Performances like these will only fuel exit rumors.

Bruno Fernandes - 8.5/10

The Portuguese talisman was sloppy in possession but managed to score a goal and bag an assist too on a productive evening.

Jadon Sancho - 8.5/10

The 21-year-old was at his attacking best today and capped it off with two assists, including a lovely chip for Fernandes. He's finally clicking into gear for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10

Having ended the goal-drought in their last outing, more was expected of Ronaldo, but he fired a blank once again.

Substitutes

Fred - 7.5/10

The Brazilian made his substitution count by getting on the scoresheet soon after entering the breach that also restored Manchester United's lead.

Anthony Elanga - 7.5/10

The youngster sealed the match for the hosts with a late fourth.

Raphael Varane - N/A

He didn't even touch the ball once in 11 minutes of action.

