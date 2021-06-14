Leeds United and Everton to battle it out for Real Madrid star - Reports

Leeds United and Everton are reportedly set to battle it out for the signature of Real Madrid left-back Marcelo.

Los Blancos are believed to be willing to part ways with the Brazilian defender this summer.

According to the Mirror, Marcelo could be ready to make a move to the Premier League as he has attracted attention from Leeds United and Everton.

Leeds United are keen to improve on an impressive ninth-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League. Marcelo Bielsa is eager to bolster his squad to boost his side's chances of fighting for the European places next season.

Everton, on the other hand, are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Lucas Digne. The Frenchman has been one of the standout left-backs in the Premier League and has been linked with a move to a number of Europe's top clubs.

The Toffees were widely expected to finish in the Premier League top six after a strong start to their 2020-21 campaign. However, a disappointing run of results towards the end of the season saw them finish in tenth place.

Marcelo is considered to be one of the best attacking full-backs of his generation. He joined Real Madrid in 2007 and has helped the club win five La Liga trophies, four Champions League titles and two Copa del Reys.

However, Marcelo has been largely inconsistent over the last couple of seasons and has lost his place in Real Madrid's starting line-up to Ferland Mendy. The arrival of David Alaba is likely to send Marcelo further down the pecking order at the club.

Real Madrid veteran Marcelo could prefer a move to Leeds United over Everton due to the presence of Marcelo Bielsa

Brazilian defender Marcelo lost his place in Real Madrid's starting line-up to Frenchman Ferland Mendy

Everton are currently a club in turmoil after the departure of Carlo Ancelotti. Despite enjoying a successful 2020 summer transfer window, the club have endured a disappointing season.

Leeds United seem to be a team that are heading in the right direction under the management of Marcelo Bielsa. The club caused a number of upsets against the big teams in the Premier League last season. They are also known for playing an aggressive and attacking brand of football, which could suit a player like Marcelo.

