Leeds United turned down opportunity to sign Manchester United outcast in January: Reports

Leeds United reportedly turned down the chance to sign Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek in January. According to The Yorkshire Post, the Dutchman was offered to the Peacocks, along with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks.

However, they refused to take them onboard as neither were understood to match head coach Marcelo Bielsa's standards.

While Winks stayed put in north London, Van de Beek ended up joining Everton on loan until the end of the season. His wages will be paid in full by the Toffees, although they do not have the option of making the move permanent at the end of the term.

Transferchanger @TransferChanger



#LUFC



@PhilHay_ Leeds United rejected the chance to sign both Donny van de Beek and Harry Winks this window. Leeds United rejected the chance to sign both Donny van de Beek and Harry Winks this window.#LUFC 📲 @PhilHay_ https://t.co/8NcOY1X7XT

Crystal Palace and Valencia were also linked with the 24-year-old but he opted to move to Merseyside instead.

Ironically, he could now make his home debut for the club against Leeds United in the Premier League on February 12.

Signed for £35 million from Ajax in 2020, Van de Beek, despite scoring on his debut, could never establish himself in Manchester United's XI.

In one-and-a-half seasons, he only made 27 appearances in the Premier League. Most of them came off the bench, while he missed plenty of games through injury too.

Manchester United outcast the latest in Leeds' failed pursuits

The club were looking to add one experienced midfielder to their squad last month as that area of the pitch has seemed light on a few occasions this season.

With Kalvin Phillips out until March with injury, Leeds also targeted Red Bull Salzburg's Brenden Aaronson. But the Austrian outfit didn't want to lose a key player ahead of their Champions League knockout fixture against Bayern Munich.

They were also close to signing Michael Cuisance from the Bundesliga champions in the summer of 2020 but a deal fell through.

Huddersfield's Lewis O'Brien was also on their radar another year later, but the sides failed to negotiate on a fee, causing that one to collapse too.

Their refusal to buy Van de Beek from Manchester United only makes it worse.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ravaged by injuries, the Yorkshire outfit are now left to fend off a weak squad for the remainder of the campaign with relegation looming large upon them.

Edited by Aditya Singh