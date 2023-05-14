"Left Arsenal short in the middle of the box" - Gary Neville slams Gunners star for his role in Brighton's opening goal at the Emirates

Pundit Gary Neville ripped apart Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior for his role in Brighton & Hove Albion's opening goal at the Emirates on Sunday, May 14.

Julio Enciso gave the Seagulls the lead in the 51st minute of the Premier League clash. Kiwior was seemingly stepped on by Brighton's Evan Ferguson. The defender stayed on the ground inside the penalty area as the play continued. Enciso eventually found the back of the net.

Neville, though, was unhappy with the Polish defender's role. While being on commentary duty, Neville said (via Daily Mail):

"Kiwior is injured but the fact that he was injured, I mean... He goes down holding his ankle and left Arsenal short in the middle of the box. He goes down. Can he not just [stand up]... I'm scared of saying it."

He added:

"And I'm sure the lads in the studio, Roy [Keane] and Patrick [Viera], might be thinking it and have a bit more to say. If you're injured you're injured. But as a centre half, surely you just have to stand up and let the attack finish?"

The Gunners then conceded two more late goals. Deniz Undav struck in the 86th minute before Pervis Estupian found the back of the net in the sixth minute of the injury time.

Mikel Arteta's team now have 81 points from 35 games and trail league leaders Manchester City by four points having played one game more. The Cityzens can win the title by beating Chelsea at home in their next game on May 21.

Pundit slammed Jakub Kiwior for his actions during Arsenal vs. Brighton

Gary Neville was not the only pundit who criticized Jakub Kiwior for his role in Brighton's opening goal. Townsend matched Neville's notion and claimed that Kiwior had to continue regardless of his issues.

He said (via The Boot Room):

“Enciso is just standing in front of the goalkeeper as Estupinan volleys it along the six-yard line. A 60-yard pass changes the dynamic of the game. Kiwior’s boot comes off, but you can’t stop there – you’ve got to keep going.”

One might argue that the action was due to inexperience from the 23-year-old defender. He joined Arsenal from Spezia in the summer and has since made only six appearances for the club.

However, despite his error in the Brighton game, Kiwior's talent is evident. Arsenal will hope he can potentially become a mainstay at the heart of their defense in the years to come.

