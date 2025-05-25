"Left him out of the squad for the traitor" - Liverpool fans react as Reds star left out of squad for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool fans are conveying their disappointment on X after Arne Slot dropped Federico Chiesa from the matchday squad to face Crystal Palace. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at Anfield later today (Sunday, May 25).
Alisson Becker starts in goal. Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Curtis Jones. Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Luis Diaz start up front to complete the starting XI.
Federico Chiesa has struggled for gametime under Arne Slot this season, since joining the Reds from Juventus last summer. The Italy international has garnered two goals and two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions, playing just 466 minutes on the pitch.
Many Liverpool fans were hopeful that Chiesa would be given a run of games after winning the Premier League title. Despite starting in their 3-2 loss against Brighton last week (May 19), Slot has excluded the 27-year-old entirely against Palace, with Trent Alexander-Arnold named on the bench.
Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent at the end of the season after running down his contract with the Reds. One fan was left shocked by Slot's decision, posting:
"He left Chiesa out of the squad for the traitor..."
Another fan tweeted:
"Chiesa should be in the squad over 66"
Other fans reacted below:
"Little scumbag on the bench instead of Chiesa," one fan commented
"Trent on the bench no Chiesa , that's a horrific decision," another added
"Chiesa - you got to feel for him. Surely could be on the bench…" one fan reacted
"Chiesa should be on the bench instead of 66, Nunez or Jota. None of those 3 have a future here. Disappointing," another chimed in
Mark Lawrenson makes scoreline prediction for Liverpool vs Crystal Palace PL clash
Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has backed the Reds to defeat Crystal Palace 2-0 in their upcoming clash. The Premier League champions will be aiming to end their season on a high note against the in-form FA Cup winners.
The Reds have been impressive this season, recording 83 points from 37 games. However, they have taken their foot of the gas in recent weeks and are winless in their last three games. Meanwhile, Palace are 12th with 52 points, and have won their last three games across competitions, including a 1-0 win over Man City in the FA Cup final (May 17).
Lawrenson wrote (via Paddy Power News):
"Premier League champions against FA Cup winners, who would have thought that? The job’s done for Crystal Palace and, while Liverpool have been living the good life, they’ll want a win to make their summer holidays even more enjoyable."
Liverpool secured a narrow 1-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season at Selhurst Park via Diogo Jota's ninth-minute goal (October 5, 2024).