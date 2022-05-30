"Legend" - Aston Villa attacker Trezeguet says Liverpool superstar is the best player in world football

Aston Villa ace Trezeguet has revealed his compatriot Mohamed Salah made his country proud despite failing to inspire Liverpool to a seventh Champions League title.

The Reds were beaten by Real Madrid in the final on Saturday after arguably creating the better openings.

Salah tried but failed as Thibaut Courtois put in a stellar display in goal to keep the Egyptian out multiple times in the game.

Despite failing to win the Champions League, Liverpool and Salah lifted two trophies this season – the League Cup and the FA Cup.

Trezeguet had some words of consolation for his compatriot and posted on Instagram:

"You are the best player in the world. All your country is proud of you. Legend."

Liverpool will hope Salah extends his contract

The Egyptian had a stellar first half of the season for Liverpool, but he wasn't quite at his prolific best in the second half.

A gruelling Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he played four games that went into extra time, certainly played its part.

Despite the heartbreak of losing to Senegal in the AFCON final and the World Cup qualifiers, Salah did enough to win the Premier League Golden Boot with his 23 goals (shared with Son Heung-min).

Liverpool took the Premier League title race to the final game, before Manchester City broke their hearts. In the Champions League final, it was Courtois' heroics that earned Real Madrid the title and stopped the Reds from completing a famous cup treble.

The Merseyside outfit will hope Salah can recover from a gruelling season, recharge his batteries and come back with some fire in his belly next season.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah Thank you to all those who voted for me. Thank you to all those who voted for me. 😁 https://t.co/e1ZhiX9US0

The 29-year-old is yet to extend his contract with the Reds, and that is a cause for concern for the fans. He is still very much in his prime, but it remains to be seen if the two parties will come to an agreement regarding the wages he wants.

There is still a lot of debate as to whether Salah is the best player in the world. Karim Benzema had a stellar campaign for Real Madrid, and winning the Champions League will certainly make him the favorite for the Ballon d’Or.

Regardless, Salah had a brilliant season for Liverpool and the Egyptians will certainly feel proud of one of their own doing well in England.

