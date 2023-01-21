Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson sends classy message to Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp ahead of his 1000th match as manager

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has sent a message to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is set to take charge of the 1,000th game of his career. The German tactician will join an exclusive group of managers who have achieved the milestone when he faces Graham Potter's Chelsea this weekend.

Sir Alex Ferguson reached out to Klopp to welcome him to the exclusive club (via Express):

"I'm delighted to welcome Jurgen Klopp to the LMA 1000 club. Jurgen is undoubtedly one of the most gifted managers in world football and the dedication and passion which Jurgen brings to the role is inspiring to anyone aspiring to a career in football management."

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap Always worth remembering that Jürgen Klopp woke Ferguson up at half three in the morning to tell him that he’d won the league the scouser



Always worth remembering that Jürgen Klopp woke Ferguson up at half three in the morning to tell him that he’d won the league the scouserhttps://t.co/9OdMwMoO73

The 13-time Premier League winner also praised Klopp for his efforts at Anfield:

"The many trophies he has already won in his career, including in recent seasons the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool, confirm his status amongst football's elite."

Klopp has enjoyed immense success during his time at Liverpool, leading the club to three UEFA Champions League finals and claiming the title in 2019. The Merseyside outfit were unable to repeat the feat in the 2018 and 2022 finals, losing to Real Madrid each time.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews It's two awards for Jurgen Klopp as he picks up the LMA Manager of the Year award and the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy It's two awards for Jurgen Klopp as he picks up the LMA Manager of the Year award and the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy 🏆 https://t.co/yjOBcR0FPx

He has also led Liverpool to other honors such as the club's first Premier League crown in 2020 — ending a 30-year wait for the league title, the FA Cup, the Club World Cup, and others, breaking multiple records along the way.

Klopp had previously taken Mainz from the second division to the top flight of German football before guiding Borussia Dortmund to consecutive Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012 — their last league triumph — and reaching the Champions League final in 2013.

On Saturday, he will take charge of the 1,000th game of his illustrious career.

Manchester United and Liverpool are for sale

Manchester United and Liverpool, two of the most iconic football clubs in the world, have reportedly been put up for sale by their respective owners.

The Glazer family, who own Manchester United, have moved quickly to facilitate a sale. This happened within a fortnight of Fenway Sports Group revealing that they were open to offers for either partial or full ownership of Liverpool.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recent announcement of his intention to make a bid for Manchester United (via LiverpoolEcho) has been a major development in the speculation surrounding potential buyers. So far, there has been no serious party coming forward to declare their interest in either club.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's declaration, however, it is likely that considerable progress will be made on this front, as sovereign wealth funds and investors consider making bids.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes