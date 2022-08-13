“Legit dropped two 6/10 performances now”, “Having no joy” – Arsenal fans feel key player should step up after ‘non-existent’ display in 4-2 win over Leicester 

Arsenal fans want to see more from star man Bukayo Saka following his performance against Leicester City in a 4-2 victory for the Gunners on August 13.

The English winger was vital to the Gunners' side last season, making 43 appearances, scoring 12 goals and registering seven assists.

The young forward made the shortlist for the Premier League's 'Player of the Year' for an impressive season.

However, Saka has taken somewhat of a backseat to new signing Gabriel Jesus in the first two games of Arsenal's season.

Jesus has flourished since arriving and ran the show for the Gunners against Leicester in a 4-2 victory in which he grabbed himself a first-half double.

Saka didn't find himself as involved as the Brazilian, failing to have much of an impact in Mikel Arteta's side's promising performance against the Foxes.

Goals from Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli added to Jesus's double whilst Leicester did hit back through a William Saliba own goal and James Maddison.

Arsenal deserved all three points as their impressive start to the season continues.

Arteta's side had already beaten Crystal Palace 2-0 in their season-opener and there is excitement among the Emirates Stadium.

But Saka's performance is one that has drawn scrutiny for Gunners fans and here are some reactions on Twitter:

Dennis Wang @DennisWang702 Saka is not sharp today Saka is not sharp today

Foundational Yoruba Man @OlaKupsy Everything going through our left side. Saka having no joy - two games in a row Everything going through our left side. Saka having no joy - two games in a row 😕

Oluwatobi @Tbjpaparazi What's going on odegaard and Saka are not cooking enough on the right side...



I want fire on both sides What's going on odegaard and Saka are not cooking enough on the right side...I want fire on both sides

Kenway of Nassau @okafo_obiora Arsenal need a winger.

Saka has legit dropped two 6/10 performances now. Arsenal need a winger.Saka has legit dropped two 6/10 performances now.

Samm_rai @kigosamm Saka need to step up and watch what Jesus is doing 🤦🏾‍♂️ Saka need to step up and watch what Jesus is doing 🤦🏾‍♂️

Obi🇨🇲 @DifonMD They need to Start Pepe instead of Saka to complete the vibes. Saka non-existent anyway They need to Start Pepe instead of Saka to complete the vibes. Saka non-existent anyway

Arsenal fans need to be cautious with Saka

Saka has had a ton of game time this past season

Saka played a huge amount of football for club and country last season and perhaps fatigue is catching up with the young English star.

He has been one of Arsenal's main men ever since making his debut for the club back in 2018 and has grown into one of the Premier League's top attackers.

At just 20 years of age he is showing maturity beyond his years and can be expected to have the odd 'off-day'.

Even still, whenever the attacker got on the ball against Leicester he still looked to create and cause Brendan Rodgers' side problems.

There has been some speculation over his future with Manchester City and Liverpool weighing up a potential pursuit in the future.

But Saka is a Gunners fan favorite having risen up the youth ranks at the Emirates Stadium.

The forward has just been nominated for the 2022 Kopa Trophy following what was an astounding past season for the youngster.

The fact that he can now have a somewhat quiet game and the north London side still flourish bodes well for their top four credentials.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett