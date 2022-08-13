“Legit dropped two 6/10 performances now”, “Having no joy” – Arsenal fans feel key player should step up after ‘non-existent’ display in 4-2 win over Leicester 

Arsenal fans want to see more from star man Bukayo Saka following his performance against Leicester City in a 4-2 victory for the Gunners on August 13.
The English winger was vital to the Gunners' side last season, making 43 appearances, scoring 12 goals and registering seven assists.
The young forward made the shortlist for the Premier League's 'Player of the Year' for an impressive season.
However, Saka has taken somewhat of a backseat to new signing Gabriel Jesus in the first two games of Arsenal's season.
Jesus has flourished since arriving and ran the show for the Gunners against Leicester in a 4-2 victory in which he grabbed himself a first-half double.
Saka didn't find himself as involved as the Brazilian, failing to have much of an impact in Mikel Arteta's side's promising performance against the Foxes.
Goals from Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli added to Jesus's double whilst Leicester did hit back through a William Saliba own goal and James Maddison.
Arsenal deserved all three points as their impressive start to the season continues.
Arteta's side had already beaten Crystal Palace 2-0 in their season-opener and there is excitement among the Emirates Stadium.
But Saka's performance is one that has drawn scrutiny for Gunners fans and here are some reactions on Twitter:
Arsenal fans need to be cautious with Saka
Saka played a huge amount of football for club and country last season and perhaps fatigue is catching up with the young English star.
He has been one of Arsenal's main men ever since making his debut for the club back in 2018 and has grown into one of the Premier League's top attackers.
At just 20 years of age he is showing maturity beyond his years and can be expected to have the odd 'off-day'.
Even still, whenever the attacker got on the ball against Leicester he still looked to create and cause Brendan Rodgers' side problems.
There has been some speculation over his future with Manchester City and Liverpool weighing up a potential pursuit in the future.
But Saka is a Gunners fan favorite having risen up the youth ranks at the Emirates Stadium.
The forward has just been nominated for the 2022 Kopa Trophy following what was an astounding past season for the youngster.
The fact that he can now have a somewhat quiet game and the north London side still flourish bodes well for their top four credentials.
