Leicester City consider summer move for Liverpool midfielder - Reports

Leicester City are reportedly monitoring Naby Keita's situation at Liverpool.

The Reds are believed to have slashed the midfielder's price tag and are willing to accept bids in the range of £30 million for his signature.

According to Football Insider, there are growing concerns at Liverpool that Naby Keita will never be able to live up to the expectations that came with him when he joined the Merseyside club from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018.

Naby Keita helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League and their first-ever Premier League title during his three-year stint at the club.

However, his progress at Liverpool has been hampered by a number of injuries. He has managed to make just 76 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool since joining the club.

Despite putting in a number of impressive performances this season, Naby Keita has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has preferred to play Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Gerginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, and Curtis Jones ahead of the former RB Leipzig man.

Leicester City are reportedly keen to offer Naby Keita a second chance in English football. Brendan Rodgers is said to be a huge admirer of the Liverpool midfielder.

The Foxes are currently in prime position to finish the season in the top four. They occupy third place in the Premier League table, four points ahead of fourth-placed West Ham United.

Brendan Rodgers' men have been one of the most impressive teams in the Premier League this season. However, the team still lacks strength and depth. This has prompted the club to address the issue with summer transfers.

Liverpool could sell Naby Keita to Leicester City to raise funds for new signings

Liverpool have endured a poor 2020-21 campaign. The Reds are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup early in the season.

Jurgen Klopp's men are also at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League after losing 3-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie with Real Madrid.

The German tactician will look to revamp his squad in the summer but will first need to let go of some fringe players in order to raise funds. Naby Keita could be one of the players who will be sold.