Leicester City star Youri Tielemans comments on Liverpool rumors

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has brushed off speculation over his future after being touted to replace Georginio Wijnaldum at Liverpool.

Liverpool are looking to sign a midfielder this summer after Wijnaldum left the club following the expiration of his contract. The Dutchman joined Paris Saint-Germain after talks with Barcelona did not proceed as he intended.

Tielemans was asked today about replacing Wijnaldum at LFC:



Speaking to the media after Belgium's 3-0 win over Russia at Euro 2020, Tielemans said he was not bothered by speculation over his future. The 24-year-old insisted his focus was on performing well at the Euros.

"That's really none of my business right now. Let the journalists speak. They undoubtedly have a lot to do with that. But I don't care about that. All I can do is make sure that I am as good as possible on the pitch. I don't think about it. I am focusing on the Euros then we'll see."

Liverpool urged to sign Youri Tielemans

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Tielemans is the perfect player to replace Wijnaldum at Liverpool. However, he does not expect Leicester to let the Belgian leave. He told Football Insider :

"He's definitely good enough. He's a great player and Liverpool definitely need to replace Wijnaldum. I thought they needed another midfielder even if Wijnaldum had stayed.

"It's definitely something Liverpool need to get over the line. I just don't see Leicester letting him go though, even if the player wanted to go. I don't see Leicester letting any of their better players go."

Tielemans was touted for big things after breaking through at Anderlecht, but his progress stalled after his move to AS Monaco. After a disappointing stint with the French side, he joined Leicester City, where he has been a revelation.

Manchester United have also been linked with the Belgian star, although talks are not at an advanced stage.

