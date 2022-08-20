Create

“Lemme see him play for at least 20 mins”, “coming on from bench to assist Nelli goal” – Arsenal fans excited to see one player in squad for Bournemouth clash

Arsenal fans excited to see new signing make debut
Arsenal fans excited to see new signing make debut
Jack Spedding
Jack Spedding
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 20, 2022 10:16 PM IST

Arsenal fans have expressed their excitement at seeing new signing Fabio Vieira in the squad for their clash against Bournemouth on Saturday, August 20.

The Gunners are unbeaten in the 2022-23 Premier League season so far and will move to the top of the table if they beat the newly-promoted side.

Ahead of the clash at the Vitality Stadium, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta named an unchanged starting lineup after they defeated Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on August 13.

The clash on the South Coast marks the first time that new signing Vieira has made a Premier League squad since he picked up an injury in pre-season.

The 22-year-old signed from Porto in the summer for a deal worth €40 million, having scored six times in 27 Liga Portugal appearances for the Portuguese giants.

Vieira, who has signed a five-year deal, is considered a real prospect for the Gunners and will provide excellent competition for Arsenal's forward line.

Ahead of Saturday's encounter, supporters of the north London club took to Twitter to express their excitement at potentially seeing their new playmaker make his debut against the Cherries:

@Arsenal VIEIRA OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
@Arsenal @afcevan Fabio Vieira coming on from bench to assist Nelli goal: https://t.co/iWSueymkUc
@Arsenal @ZRAFC VIEIRA KISS ME
@Arsenal Vieira debut please https://t.co/zjVPDubPGU
@Arsenal Vieira bout to grab some minutes 😍
Vieria fucking finally, adeer arteta lemme see him play for at least 20 mins today 🙏🏿 twitter.com/Arsenal/status…
Fabio on the bench 🙈🥰 twitter.com/arsenal/status…

Arsenal boss Arteta claims Vieira has caught the eye

The Portugal U21 international has been recovering from a fracture in his foot and played the first 45 minutes of Arsenal U21s 2-1 win over Swansea this week.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Bournemouth clash, Arteta confirmed that both Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe are fit to play. The Spaniard stated (as per The Metro):

"Everybody is okay. Cedric (Soares), Fabio and Emile played for the Under- 21s. They are okay, they have trained all week so they are available."

On what he is expecting from Vieira, Arteta further added:

'With Fabio his versatility is something that caught our eye and we believe he will give us a lot of options.
"Fabio has been training with us just for a week. We need to see where he clicks and where he can make a big impact for the team, we are looking at that."
First step ♥️ https://t.co/2moB7Kifya

The tricky midfielder will have a hard time breaking into the side ahead of a front four consisting of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. The Gunners have been impressive so far in their opening two victories against Crystal Palace and Leicester.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...