“Lemme see him play for at least 20 mins”, “coming on from bench to assist Nelli goal” – Arsenal fans excited to see one player in squad for Bournemouth clash

Arsenal fans have expressed their excitement at seeing new signing Fabio Vieira in the squad for their clash against Bournemouth on Saturday, August 20.

The Gunners are unbeaten in the 2022-23 Premier League season so far and will move to the top of the table if they beat the newly-promoted side.

Ahead of the clash at the Vitality Stadium, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta named an unchanged starting lineup after they defeated Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on August 13.

The clash on the South Coast marks the first time that new signing Vieira has made a Premier League squad since he picked up an injury in pre-season.

The 22-year-old signed from Porto in the summer for a deal worth €40 million, having scored six times in 27 Liga Portugal appearances for the Portuguese giants.

Vieira, who has signed a five-year deal, is considered a real prospect for the Gunners and will provide excellent competition for Arsenal's forward line.

Ahead of Saturday's encounter, supporters of the north London club took to Twitter to express their excitement at potentially seeing their new playmaker make his debut against the Cherries:

K @m4kihive 🏿 twitter.com/Arsenal/status… Arsenal @Arsenal Same starting XI...



Let's get the same result!



#BOUARS Same starting XI...Let's get the same result! 📋 Same starting XI...Let's get the same result! 👊#BOUARS Vieria fucking finally, adeer arteta lemme see him play for at least 20 mins today Vieria fucking finally, adeer arteta lemme see him play for at least 20 mins today 🙏🏿 twitter.com/Arsenal/status…

Arsenal boss Arteta claims Vieira has caught the eye

The Portugal U21 international has been recovering from a fracture in his foot and played the first 45 minutes of Arsenal U21s 2-1 win over Swansea this week.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Bournemouth clash, Arteta confirmed that both Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe are fit to play. The Spaniard stated (as per The Metro):

"Everybody is okay. Cedric (Soares), Fabio and Emile played for the Under- 21s. They are okay, they have trained all week so they are available."

On what he is expecting from Vieira, Arteta further added:

'With Fabio his versatility is something that caught our eye and we believe he will give us a lot of options.

"Fabio has been training with us just for a week. We need to see where he clicks and where he can make a big impact for the team, we are looking at that."

The tricky midfielder will have a hard time breaking into the side ahead of a front four consisting of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka. The Gunners have been impressive so far in their opening two victories against Crystal Palace and Leicester.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury