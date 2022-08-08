"Leopards and spots" - Roy Keane blasts 'PR nonsense' from Manchester United, says club does not have 'characters'

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has lambasted the Red Devils after their 2-1 loss to Brighton Hove & Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday (August 7) in their Premier League opener.

United failed to make a mark on Sunday as Pascal Gross tormented the hosts with two first-half goals. Alexis Mac Allister turned the ball into his own net right after the hour-mark, but that wasn't enough for Erik ten Hag's side in the end.

Ten Hag opted to go with a 4-2-3-1 system against Graham Potter's side, handing new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez their Premier League debuts for the Red Devils. However, the Premier League giants produced a disjointed performance against the Seagulls.

Charlie Haffenden @JournoHaff Countless decisions went against them this afternoon but Brighton were resilient, energetic and clinical. Albion fully deserve the three points against Manchester United. What a glorious win! #BHAFC Countless decisions went against them this afternoon but Brighton were resilient, energetic and clinical. Albion fully deserve the three points against Manchester United. What a glorious win! #BHAFC 🔵 https://t.co/SiBxxs38XG

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane criticised the club's performance in their season opener, pointing out the dearth of personalities and characters in the squad. He elaborated:

"You talk about pre-season, I saw a lot of PR nonsense coming out of Manchester United during the games, and I still saw the same problems. It's the same characters, same personalities, especially in midfield."

He continued:

"There are elements of talent in the squad, but when they have setback, they don't deal with it. I go back to the DNA of the club and culture at the training ground; it's not there. I don't see personalities. I don't see characters."

Keane added:

"Harry Maguire saying it's a nightmare start; it's up to the players to do something about it. He keeps coming out as the captain saying how disappointed they are as a group. 'We go again'. Leopards and spots, they must make some changes. It's not all about throwing money at it, but these players aren't up to it and good enough for Manchester United."

The Red Devils will next lock horns with Thomas Frank's Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (August 13).

Bologna's Marko Arnautovic on Manchester United's radar

According to Sky Sports, Bologna have rejected a £7.6 million bid from Manchester United for striker Marko Arnautovic.

With in-form striker Anthony Martial out with an injury and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly on his way out of Old Trafford, Ten Hag is looking to sign an attacker in the ongoing transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I’m in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realised”, he added.



Opening bid around €9/10m has been turned down. Danijel, brother of Marko Arnautović on Manchester United bid: “It's true that there’s a bid from a well-known club...”, told @heidenreich84 “I’m in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realised”, he added.Opening bid around €9/10m has been turned down. Danijel, brother of Marko Arnautović on Manchester United bid: “It's true that there’s a bid from a well-known club...”, told @heidenreich84. 🚨🇦🇹 #MUFC“I’m in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realised”, he added.Opening bid around €9/10m has been turned down. https://t.co/EaUMY2Jul9

Arnautovic registered 15 goals and one assist in 34 games for the Serie A outfit last season. The 33-year-old also has experience in the Premier League, contributing 43 goals and 37 assists in 184 appearances for Stoke City and West Ham United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav