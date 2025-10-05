"Let the CTA come and explain" - VIllareal boss calls out refereeing decisions in 3-1 loss to Real Madrid

Villarreal manager Marcelino has spoken out against the refereeing performance in his side's clash with Real Madrid in LaLiga. The Yellow Submarine were defeated 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu and finished the game with ten players following a red card in the second half.

Marcelino spoke with reporters after the final whistle, expressing his frustration at key refereeing decisions that turned the tide in favour of his opponents. He demanded for an explanation as to the reason for a second booking for Santiago Mourino in the encounter. Mundo Deportivo reported him as declining to call out the referee directly but questioning some of the referee's decisions.

“That’s his opinion. Even if you ask me 200 questions about the referee, I’m not going to talk. It’s not my place. But… something could have happened, right? In football terms, penalties give them an advantage when the game is tied. You make it easier for the opponent to take the lead. The second yellow card? Let the CTA come and explain; I’m sure everything was fine", he said (via Madrid Universal).

Referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez handed Real Madrid a penalty in the 69th minute after he deemed that a foul had been committed on Vinicius Jr in the box. Los Blancos had a 1-0 lead at this point, with the Brazilian star having scored earlier in the game. He went on to dispatch the penalty, briefly putting his side 2-0 up.

Villarreal were reduced to ten players in the 77th minute, only four minutes after they had pulled one back through Georges Mikautadze. Mourino was deemed to have fouled Vinicius Jr one time too many and was shown a second yellow card.

Mbappe sustains injury in Real Madrid win

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe picked up an injury as his side defeated Villarreal in their LaLiga meeting on Saturday, October 4th. The France international got on the scoresheet at the Santiago Bernabeu, netting his ninth league goal of the season.

Mbappe found the back of the net in the 81st minute against Villarreal, netting his side's third goal in a 3-1 win at home. He picked up an injury in the process of scoring the goal and had to come off the pitch immediately afterward, despite receiving treatment on the pitch.

The Frenchman suffered an ankle sprain and walked straight down the tunnel after Rodrygo replaced him for Xabi Alonso's side. He has been named in the France squad for games against Azerbaijan and Iceland later this month.

