"Let them dream" - Tottenham manager hits back at Manchester United legend Gary Neville for Premier League title comments 

Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham Hotspur fans should be allowed to dream amidst title challenge doubts from Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

Spurs have started the 2023-24 season brilliantly after they finished eighth in the Premier League last season. They are unbeaten after 10 games and sit atop the standings.

Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Friday, October 27. Joel Ward scored an own goal in the 53rd minute before Son Heung-min finished a brilliant team move in the 66th minute. Jordan Ayew scored a controversial goal for Palace in the 94th minute but it was merely a consolation.

Spurs fans have been enjoying their run of form since the start of the season and also the footballing style on offer. In a post-match interview, Ange was asked if fans should temper their expectations for a title challenge, he told Sky Sports:

"Let them dream, that's what being a football supporter is all about. It's fair to say this lot have suffered a lot so I'm not going to dampen that."

This comes after former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville dismissed Tottenham's potential title challenge ahead of the Palace game.

What Manchester United Gary Neville said about Tottenham's potential title challenge

Spurs sit atop the Premier League after 10 games with eight wins and two draws. The north London side have just begun a new project under Ange, who joined them in the summer, but they have done well so far.

Tottenham's form has seen some questions being raised about a potential challenge but Gary Neville has dismissed such claims. The former Manchester United defender believes Spurs aren't 'good enough' and lack squad depth. He told Sky Sports:

"I don't think they are [title contenders], honestly. I don't think they are. I think that this is something that'll settle down in the next few months but if for some reason the rest of the teams aren't quite there and Tottenham obviously aren't in other competitions."

Speaking about the January transfer window, he added:

"The one thing I will add about January is that if they're in contention in January and they're up there then why wouldn't they boost the squad slightly to have a go at it? If City aren't quite there and Arsenal slip up, then why wouldn't you have a little go?"

He added:

"I don't think Tottenham are a good enough squad or a good enough team to win the league, but what they're doing at this moment in time is surpassing all expectations of where we thought they would be. He [Ange Postecoglou] is doing a great job for them."

Spurs are five points above Manchester City, who can close the gap to two points if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 29.