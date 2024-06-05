"Let everyone say what they want" - Argentine star responds to Kylian Mbappe's comments suggesting Euros are tougher than the World Cup

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes has provided a response to a Kylian Mbappe's recent comment that the European Championship is a tougher tournament to win than the World Cup. The AS Roma midfielder is part of the Argentina squad preparing to defend their Copa America title in the USA.

Former PSG star Kylian Mbappe spoke about the difficulty of winning the Euros, having fallen short in his first attempt back in 2021. The talented forward won the FIFA World Cup as a teenager three years prior, hence his submission that the Euros is a tougher competition.

Reigning world champions Argentina, who defeated Mbappe's France in the final in Qatar in 2022, were having none of it, with their players disagreeing with his point. Midfielder Leandro Paredes, who played alongside Mbappe at PSG, said:

"He also won the World Cup, the Euros I think not yet. We won the Copa America, Finalissima, the World Cup and we know how important and difficult World Cup is. We think about what we win, let everyone say what they want."

Ranked as the number one footballing nation in the latest FIFA rankings, Argentina are firm favorites to retain the Copa America. Paredes was part of the squad that won the title in Brazil in 2021 before winning the Finalissima and the World Cup a year later.

La Albiceleste have been drawn against Canada, Chile, and Peru in Group A of the tournament, with Lionel Scaloni naming a very similar squad to the one that won the tournament three years ago. The major exemption from the squad is Sergio Aguero, who retired from professional football due to a heart issue shortly after the tournament in 2021.

Argentina goalkeeper refutes Kylian Mbappe's claim about the World Cup

Argentina shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez also responded to Kylian Mbappe's comments about the World Cup. He said (per journalist Gaston Edul):

"There is nothing more difficult than a World Cup.”

Martinez has been central to the Argentine national team's success in recent years, leading to great acclaim for the former Arsenal man. He helped his country prevail in a penalty shootout against Kylian Mbappe's France to win the World Cup. He also won the Golden Glove in the competition.

The Aston Villa keeper is expected to play a starring role for La Albiceleste in USA this summer as they look to continue their dominance.