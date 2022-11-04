"Let football take centre stage" - FIFA sends strong message to all countries taking part if FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA has urged the 32 participants of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup to stop dragging football into ideological and political battles and focus on on-field action instead.

The Australian football team released an explosive video last week, speaking out about the controversies that have marred the tournament in Qatar. In a first-of-its-kind collective statement, 16 Socceroos stars urged Qatar to legalize same-sex relationships and do right by migrant workers who were abused during the construction of World Cup infrastructure.

Now, FIFA, possibly in response to the Socceroos’ video, has sent a letter to each of the 32 participating nations at the Qatar World Cup. Co-signed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and secretary-general Fatma Samoura, the letter reportedly asked the countries to focus on football.

Australia’s football federation admitted to the Herald and The Age that it had received the letter, but did not share its contents. Instead, it directed them to a less critical statement issued by FIFA, which read (via The Sydney Morning Herald):

“We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world. But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists.

“At FIFA, we try to respect all opinions and beliefs, without handing out moral lessons to the rest of the world. One of the great strengths of the world is indeed its very diversity, and if inclusion means anything, it means having respect for that diversity. No one people or culture or nation is ‘better’ than any other.”

It continued:

“This principle is the very foundation stone of mutual respect and non-discrimination. And this is also one of the core values of football. So, please let’s all remember that and let football take centre stage.”

Australia could have a tough time getting out of Group D at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Australia have been placed alongside 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France, 2021 European Championship semi-finalists Denmark, and feisty Tunisia in Group D.

Sitting in 38th place in FIFA Men’s World Rankings, Australia is the lowest-ranked team in Group D. Defending champions France are ranked fourth, Denmark are 10th in the standings, and Tunisia sit in 30th place. Qualifying for the pre-quarterfinal ahead of the three could be a tall order for Australia.

Additionally, Australia have angered a large section of Qatari people with their latest video, which could make things all the more difficult. While FIFA will do its best to make their stay comfortable off the pitch, the Qatari population is unlikely to show them love while they are on it.

Australia kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar with a clash against France on November 23.

