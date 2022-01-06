"Let Greenwood, Sancho and Rashford play together” - Gabby Agbonlahor urges Manchester United to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor feels Manchester United should sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Manchester United signed Ronaldo last summer, but the Portuguese has had a mixed spell so far at the club.

Ronaldo and his team-mates looked out of sorts when they were beaten by Wolves on Monday. The forward has attracted criticism for his displays in recent weeks, especially in league fixtures.

While Ronaldo has been the club’s leading goal-scorer this season, Agbonlahor feels his presence on the pitch affects the way they play:

“Ronaldo looks like he’s using a yard of pace every time he plays. Ronaldo and Cavani, two up front doesn’t work every game because you need one of those players to drop into midfield and get the ball. That’s where they missed Fernandes."

“You’ve seen the difference in Fernandes since Ronaldo has come in. Before Ronaldo came in, Fernandes was the main man. Now Ronaldo’s the main man," said the former Villa forward.

“Ronaldo was captain against Wolves. Before Ronaldo came it was Fernandes who was captain when Harry Maguire was out and now he’s on the bench. There’s going to be tension there. If you look at the whole situation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know he made a mistake by bringing Ronaldo in, simple as that,” explained Agbonlahor.

Agbonlahor then said the Red Devils should get rid of Ronaldo in the summer and make use of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

“Yes, Ronaldo has scored but he’s scored goals that Greenwood would have scored, Rashford would have scored in that position. For me, I would let Ronaldo go in the summer. Let Greenwood, Sancho and Rashford play together.”

Manchester United have moved backwards after signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo and several other big names over the summer, Manchester United have moved backwards.

The Red Devils finished second in the league last season, but have not progressed this season as their system caters to Ronaldo.

Manchester United perhaps need a younger player who can work hard off the ball. Right now, the Red Devils' pressing is bit-part.

There are teams in the Premier League where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Manchester United’s squad currently gives the impression of an expensive collection of players who are rarely in sync. Fans and pundits are increasingly insistent that Ronaldo starts it off from the front with his inconsistent off-the-ball work ethic.

Edited by Parimal