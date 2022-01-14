“Let him know that he’s loved” – Danny Mills explains what Manchester United should do to get best out of misfiring star

Danny Mills has suggested Manchester United should take care of out-of-form striker Marcus Rashford. The former England international believes Rashford needs a change of environment to find his feet this season.

The Red Devils winger has had an underwhelming start to the 2021-22 season. Rashford has scored just three goals this season across all competitions. Mills has therefore urged Manchester United to allow Rashford to go somewhere warm to recharge his energy and show they still have trust in him.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the former Manchester City defender said:

“Sometimes you can try too hard. I remember listening to Clive Allen talk about strikers and he said to stop practicing because you can practice bad habits.”

Mills added that Rashford could do with a change of scenario to get back into the right mental space, saying:

“Sometimes you need a bit of a mental reset or a change, a weekend. Go and give him a week off so he can get some sunshine. That’s down to man-management. Let him know that he’s loved then just say ‘Do yourself favour, go to Dubai or somewhere for a long weekend and get some sun’.”

Danny Mills also believes Rashford has tons of potential which he hasn't shown on a consistent basis. He added:

“I don’t think the off-field stuff has anything to do with it. He’s never really kicked on become the player we expected him to be. It’s always been a few games and then he tails off again. He’s never kicked onto that real top-class level of consistency. Man United are not playing well at the moment and he’s finding it hard.”

It is worth noting that Rashford has had a late start to the season. The 24-year-old forward had to recover from a shoulder injury which saw him make his first start only against Leicester City in October.

Manchester United need a better second half of the season to achieve their hefty targets

Manchester United have had a sub-par 2021-22 season thus far and will need to put in a better performance in the second half to achieve their lofty goals. The Red Devils signed Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane with the aim of competing for the Premier League title.

Times Sport @TimesSport



Ralf Rangnick's side are seventh in the Premier League ahead of this weekend's game against Aston Villa | thetimes.co.uk/article/cristi… Cristiano Ronaldo has said that Manchester United’s “nightmare” season will continue unless the squad’s mentality improves.Ralf Rangnick's side are seventh in the Premier League ahead of this weekend's game against Aston Villa | @hirstclass Cristiano Ronaldo has said that Manchester United’s “nightmare” season will continue unless the squad’s mentality improves.Ralf Rangnick's side are seventh in the Premier League ahead of this weekend's game against Aston Villa | @hirstclass thetimes.co.uk/article/cristi…

However, Manchester United are currently languishing in seventh position in the Premier League table, having amassed just 31 points from 19 matches. Ralf Rangnick's side are currently trailing the likes of West Ham United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for a place in the top four.

