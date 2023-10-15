“Let the man cook” – Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism swept aside by popular YouTuber after claims over Portugal superstar being ‘washed’

YouTuber AA9Skillz has defended Cristiano Ronaldo amid 'washed' claims after the talismanic captain recently scored two goals in Portugal's 3-2 win over Slovakia in Euro qualifiers. His efforts in front of goal during the match in Porto ensured the Selecao's qualification with games to spare in Group J.

Goncalo Ramos initiated the scoring for Portugal, followed by Ronaldo's penalty kick and another goal to claim his 125th international tally. While David Hancko and Stanislav Lobotka managed to register goals for Slovakia, it wasn't enough to thwart the Portuguese.

Amidst this, Cristiano Ronaldo's name has become the subject of discussion, with skeptics claiming that the veteran forward is past his prime. However, popular YouTuber AA9Skillz lambasted critics who have labeled Ronaldo as 'washed' in a recent video (via YouTube):

"I see a lot of people saying it’s time to bench Ronaldo and he’s washed. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 73 goals after the age of 30, more than anyone from England, France, Germany, Spain and 181 other countries," he said.

“Ronaldo has more goals after 30 years old than y’all have that start for your team. So y’all need to stop acting like Ronaldo is washed up and done. The guy is scoring a crazy amount of goals after 30 years old. Let the man cook," he added.

This surge of support for Cristiano Ronaldo is corroborated by his present numbers in the Saudi Pro League. Having participated in merely eight matches thus far, Ronaldo has racked up 10 goals and 5 assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes list as highest-paid footballer, eclipsing Lionel Messi and Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the highest-paid footballer of 2023 by Forbes (via ESPN). Surpassing even iconic peers such as Lionel Messi and Neymar, Ronaldo has further solidified his financial hegemony by clinching the title of the highest-paid athlete across all sports.

With staggering expected earnings of $260 million this year, the Portuguese marvel continues to set benchmarks that are remarkable. After parting ways with Manchester United in January, Ronaldo inked a colossal deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, a contract purported to be worth an eye-watering $200 million.

This lucrative pact is bolstered by an endorsement portfolio of elite brands, including Nike, adding another estimated $60 million to his annual earnings.

Coming in second, Lionel Messi has proven that his sojourn in the Major League Soccer (MLS) has been profitable. His recent move to Inter Miami has beefed up his annual takings to an expected $135 million, making him the first MLS player to crack the top 10 since David Beckham in 2012.

Neymar, the Brazilian sensation who also took his talents to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal in August, rounds out the top three with a total earnings estimated at $112 million.