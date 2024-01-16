“Let him be the orchestrator” - Ian Wright urges Manchester United to ‘start playing football’ by giving ‘keys’ to calm player

Ian Wright heaped praise on Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo following the latter's display in the Red Devils' 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 14).

The former striker believes Erik ten Hag's team need to keep more of the ball through players like Mainoo. In their latest Premier League outing, the Red Devils managed just 36% possession, registering fewer shots (16 and nine) and attempts on target (six and two) than Spurs.

Despite failing to control the ball, Wright was impressed with Mainoo's composure at times. During this fixture, the 18-year-old completed two of his three attempted dribbles, managed 45 touches of the ball and accurately delivered one long ball.

Addressing the youngster, Wright said (via Metro):

"Give him the keys, because when you look at the way he plays, his calmness, his maturity for his age, the positions he picks up, he’s somebody now."

‘I’m looking at Manchester United still playing counter-attacking football at home when you’ve got a player in midfield that can progress the ball and play the ball with such calmness, such fluidity."

He added:

"At some stage, just let him play, let him be the orchestrator – progressing the ball and getting the ball and playing the ball – so that the front men, instead of having to continually try and run for transition, come and play, link play, one-twos. Start playing football."

Mainoo came up the ranks at Manchester United and has started his side's last six matches across competitions this season. Overall, he's made 13 senior appearances and is yet to bag his first goal.

Gary Neville calls out Erik ten Hag for Manchester United's lack of style of play

Gary Neville (via Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Gary Neville raised concerns over a lack of style of play under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils managed to score a point against Tottenham Hotspur in a game that was largely controlled by the north London side.

After a disappointing start to the season, the Manchester outfit are seventh in the Premier League with 32 points. They're eight points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Neville told on his Sky Sports podcast (via Metro):

"We need to see a style of play develop in the next few months or else I think the coach will be vulnerable because ultimately the new owner will come in and want to see how we’re going to play, want electricity, want razzmatazz."

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe was at Old Trafford for the aforementioned match for the first time since his 25% deal at Manchester United was confirmed. Neville believes that ten Hag may be in hot water with Ratcliffe's arrival and the Red Devils out of Europe and the Carabao Cup already this season.