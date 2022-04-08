"Let him recover at home" - Medical expert claims Cristiano Ronaldo should be kept away from Manchester United teammates after missing Leicester clash with illness

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the squad that faced Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend after experiencing flu-like symptoms prior to the game.

Medical expert Ben Dinnery has urged the Red Devils to keep the Portuguese away from his teammates as he continues his recovery from the illness. Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo's omission from Manchester United's clash with Leicester City last weekend, Ben Dinnery told Football Insider:

“It was absolutely the right decision. “You want to keep him away from the group and maintain that level of isolation. The last thing you want is that spreading and other members of the squad being forced out."

"We have seen high instances of Covid-related absences and also a lot of gastroenteritis symptoms recently. While they aren’t necessarily at the high end in terms of severity, it can still knock you back two, three, or four days and disrupt your training."

Manchester United have a mountain to climb to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. As it stands, the Red Devils occupy the seventh position in the standings with 51 points in 30 games.

Mathematically, Ralf Rangnick's men still have the opportunity to secure their participation in the Champions League next season. However, it won't be a ride in the park for them. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham and Wolves will also fancy their chances.

The Red Devils will need to be at their best in their last eight league fixtures of the campaign. In line with this, Ben Dinnery highlighted the need to keep Cristiano Ronaldo away from his teammates to avoid creating problems in the final stretch of the term. He said:

"When you’re at this stage of the season and every game is a big game, you need to keep Ronaldo away and let him recover at home."

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United?

Manchester United will be in Premier League action when they take on Everton at Goodison Park tomorrow. It is still unclear whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the game.

The attacker has bagged 18 goals and three assists for the Red Devils so far this term.

The Red Devils will then welcome Norwich City to Old Trafford in their next league game on Saturday, April 16. The Portuguese superstar should be ready to participate in this fixture.

