“Let Ronaldo take them” - Manchester United fans react to Bruno Fernandes’ penalty miss against Aston Villa

Manchester United fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the penalty situation at the club after their loss to Aston Villa at the weekend. Many fans want Cristiano Ronaldo to take over penalty duties from his compatriot Bruno Fernandes.
Some of the tweets from Manchester United fans are as follows:
Manchester United had a pretty average performance against Aston Villa. Dean Smith's side took a late lead when Kortney Hause headed home from a corner. However, Hause himself handled the ball in stoppage-time to hand United a penalty, which was missed by Bruno Fernandes.
It was also a worrying sight to see Cristiano Ronaldo not have the impact he is expected to have on games such as these. Both he and the Red Devils put in largely lackluster performances.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed after the game that the decision on who takes the penalty is taken before the game. In a post-match interview, Solskjaer said:
"It [the pre-penalty antics of the Villa players] doesn't get in Bruno's head. He's strong mentally and he'll step forward again. The decision [on who takes penalties] is made before the game."
It is safe to assume Cristiano Ronaldo will be taking a few penalties in the future for Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or went goalless for the first time since joining the Red Devils in the summer transfer window against Aston Villa.
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Manchester United's defeat to Aston Villa
Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to express his disappointment after Manchester United lost in the Premier League for the first time this season. However, the 36-year-old forward demands the squad get back on their feet and provide an instant reaction.
On his Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote:
"This is only the beginning, but in a competition as strong as the Premier League, every point counts! We must react immediately, get back on our feet and show our true strength."
The defeat against Aston Villa was Manchester United's third in their last four games in all competitions. The Red Devils lost to the likes of BSC Young Boys in the Champions League and West Ham United in the Carabao Cup before losing to Aston Villa in the league.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no time to ponder over the loss, however. Manchester United take on Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday (September 29). It will be a repeat of the 2021 Europa League final, which United lost on penalties.