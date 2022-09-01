"Let's assess him" - Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal star got injured in win over Aston Villa 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that club captain Martin Odegaard suffered an injury during their 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Odegaard was on the wrong side of a strong challenge from Villa midfielder John McGinn. Arteta was not impressed by the Scotsman's poor attempt to win the ball and labeled the tackle as "harsh."

The Spaniard has stated that the club will assess Odegaard's injury in the coming days. Speaking after Arsenal's narrow win against Aston Villa, Arteta was quoted as saying the following (via the Express):

"He was in pain. Let's assess him, but he had a little bit of pain on his leg because of that harsh challenge."

Odegaard had another great outing for the Gunners against Villa. The Norwegian midfielder's range of passing once again caught the eye at the Emirates Stadium. However, he did not play the full 90 minutes of the game. Arteta decided to take him off with nine minutes remaining and replaced him with youngster Emile Smith Rowe.

Odegaard has been one of the Gunners' best players so far this season. The attacking midfielder has scored three goals in the first five games of the new Premier League season. This included a brace against Bournemouth in a 3-0 victory for Arteta's side.

He then scored once against Fulham in Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal maintain their 100% start to the season with a win over Aston Villa

Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the 2022-23 season with a 2-1 home win over Aston Villa.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for the Gunners on the half-hour mark to give his side the lead. It was Jesus' third league goal since arriving at the Emirates from Manchester City this summer.

Villa leveled the game after 74 minutes when Douglas Luiz's corner went directly into the back of the net. The hosts, however, took the lead once again three minutes later through Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal have now won all five of their league games and sit at the top of the Premier League tables on 15 points. They are currently two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

The Gunners have scored 13 goals from their opening five games and have conceded just four times in return.

Arteta's side will now face their first real test of the season when they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday, September 4.

