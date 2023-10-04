"Let's not beat around the bush" - Gabby Agbonlahor says 'immature' Manchester United star should share blame with Andre Onana for collapse 

Gabby Agbonlahor has explained why he feels Casemiro as well as Andre Onana is to blame for Manchester United's collapse to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils were in front twice on the night through Rasmus Hojlund's superb double. However, lapses in concentration at the back once again cost Erik ten Hag's men as they lost their second consecutive Group A game.

Andre Onana had a moment of madness when he decided to play out from the back with an attempted pass to Casemiro. However, the goalkeeper's pass was quickly intercepted by Dries Mertens and the Brazilian midfielder eventually brought him down in the United box. He received a second yellow and was handed his marching orders.

Mauro Icardi missed the subsequent penalty but eventually netted a chip over Onana to secure a 3-2 victory for the visitors at Old Trafford. Many are blaming the Manchester United goalkeeper for putting Casemiro in danger.

However, Agbonlahor also insists the former Real Madrid holding midfielder was at fault and should have resisted bringing Mertens down. He acknowledged that Onana shouldn't have attempted his pass, telling talkSPORT:

"Let's not beat around the bush, Onana-Casemiro pass is not on, everyone can see that. To find Casemiro he has to dink it over the Galatasaray player. Why are you playing it? Too relaxed. Too casual. Trying to be Ederson when maybe you're not as good on the ball as Ederson is."

Casemiro picked up his third red card of his Manchester United career meaning he'll serve his fourth suspension since joining the club in August 2022. The Brazil international has endured a frustrating start to the new campaign and Agbonlahor reckons he made the wrong decision not leaving Onana to make up for his mistake:

"Casemiro gets overrun in midfield game after game, immature second yellow has cost your team. You're in the box, you know now if you catch a player in the box it's gonna be a yellow, you're on a yellow already. It's not your mistake. It's a poor pass to you it's not on, let Onana make the save. He's made the mistake let him make the save and you aren't sent off and you stay on and maybe Man United go on to win."

The defeat heaps more pressure on Ten Hag whose side have won just three of nine games across competitions. Manchester United are rock bottom of Group A and face an uphill battle to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Erik ten Hag backs Andre Onana despite miserable start to his Manchester United career

Erik ten Hag refuses to give up on Andre Onana.

Ten Hag has backed Andre Onana to bounce back from his latest poor performance which has been the story of his Manchester United career thus far. The Cameroonian shot-stopper also cost his side in a 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich. His manager said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"I will encourage Onana, I will back him — I will support him. He’s great goalkeeper. He can be one of the best in the world. We have seen already Onana’s great capabilities and also his personality. He will bounce back, I’m sure."

Andre Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan last summer for £47.2 million following an impressive spell at the San Siro. He kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions and has been nominated for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

However, he's struggled to settle in at Old Trafford, conceding 18 goals in just 10 games across competitions. He's kept three clean sheets and the jury is now out regarding whether he was the right replacement for David de Gea.