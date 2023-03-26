"Let’s have faith in God" - Brazil FA confirm interest in Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti and hope to appoint him as manager of national team

Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues has confirmed that Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti is the favorite to become Brazil's new manager in the near future.

The Italian tactician is one of the most decorated coaches in football history, with a total of 24 titles in his career, including four UEFA Champions League trophies. Rodrigues told Reuters in an interview (h/t Evening Standard):

"Ancelotti is unanimously respected among players. Not only Ronaldo Nazario or Vinicius Jr but all those that have played for him. I really admire him for his honesty in the way he works and how constant his work is. He needs no introductions.

Rodrigues continued:

"Ancelotti is not only the players’ favourite but it seems the fans’ too. Everywhere I go in Brazil, in every stadium, he is the first name the supporters ask me about. They talk about him in a very affectionate way, in recognition of an exemplary work he has done in his career.

He added:

"Let’s have faith in God, wait for the appropriate time and we’ll see if we can make it happen as we look for the new coach of the Brazilian national team. He is really a top coach who he has several achievements and we hope he can have even more."

The CBF president also stated that they will respect Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid, which doesn't expire until the summer of 2024. He stated:

"We will be very ethical in our approach and respect the contracts that are in place. We also greatly respect the work that is done by any coach and his club to get there and make any kind of approach, it would be a lack of respect for the president of the clubs in question..."

The national team is currently being looked after by interim manager Ramon Menezes after Tite's resignation in December following Brazil's quarter-final exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti could become first European to manage Brazil in 79 years

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti could become the first European manager to become Brazil's head coach since Joreca in 1944.

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti.

Jorece was a Portuguese manager who was invited to coach Brazil alongside Brazilian Flavio Costa in 1944. He took charge of the Selecao in two friendly games against Uruguay that year, which were both won by his team (4-0, 6-1).

Since then, only one non-Brazilian national has coached Brazil; Argentine manager Filipo Nunez took charge for a solitary game in 1965. Ancelotti could, hence, be a trailblazer in this regard.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, has never been the head coach of a national team. He did, however, begin his managerial career as Italy's assistant coach between 1992 and 1995.

