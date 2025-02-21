“Let’s focus on FA Cup”, “Don’t play please just quit” - Manchester United fans react as Red Devils learn opponent in Europa League last-16 draws

Manchester United fans have responded to the club drawing Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. The Red Devils directly qualified for the knockouts of the tournament by finishing third in the league phase.

Sociedad, meanwhile, entered the playoffs after ending up on 13th. The LaLiga side secured a 7-3 aggregate win against Midtjylland over two legs. Following the last-16 draw on Friday, Manchester United have been drawn against Real Sociedad next in the Europa League.

Fans were aghast at the draw and immediately took to social media to express their opinion. One fan insisted that the Red Devils should focus on the FA Cup now, posting:

"It was fun while it lasted, let’s focus on FA cup"

Another added:

"Don’t play please just quit"

One fan insisted that Manchester United will bow out of the tournament in the Round of 16, commenting:

"Our Road To The Last 8 Ends Here"

Another quipped:

"It is over for united"

One fan insisted that the Red Devils have unfinished business with Real Sociedad, stating:

"We have unfinished business with Sociedad. Let’s go guys"

Another added:

"We are definitely out"

Amorim's men face Sociedad in the Round of 16 on March 6 at the Reale Arena, while the return leg is scheduled for March 13 at Old Trafford.

How have Manchester United performed in the Europa League so far?

Manchester United are the only unbeaten team in this season's Europa League, winning five and drawing three of their eight games. They have scored 16 goals and conceded nine.

The Red Devils started the campaign with three back-to-back draws under former manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman lost his job at the end of October, with the club appointing Ruben Amorim as his replacement. While the Portuguese has endured a difficult time in the Premier League, he has been on fire in Europe. Manchester United have won all five games under Amorim in the Europa League, scoring 11 goals and conceding four.

The Red Devils are currently languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table, with 12 defeats in 25 games. They are also out of the EFL Cup. Amorim's men barely managed to progress to the Fifth Round of the FA Cup where they face Fulham next month. The Portuguese is now preparing to face Everton on Saturday, February 22, in the league.

