"Let's not forget he is a very good player" - Steve Bruce believes struggling Manchester United star 'would walk into most Premier League teams'

Manchester United legend Steve Bruce has insisted that Harry Maguire gets into most Premier League teams amid recent criticism of his performances.

Maguire has struggled under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, dropping down the pecking order. The England international was also stripped of the Red Devils' captaincy in the summer.

The 30-year-old has started just one of two games across competitions for Manchester United this season. Despite his lack of game time England manager Gareth Southgate called him up for international duty earlier this month. He scored an unfortunate own goal in a 3-1 friendly win against Scotland.

Maguire was handed a rare start by Ten Hag in the Red Devils' Carabao Cup third-round clash with Crystal Palace on Tuesday (September 26). It was the first start he'd made this season.

Bruce reckoned it was a great opportunity for the English defender to bounce back from his current struggles. He also insisted that he'd get into most Premier League defenses, telling Sky Sports:

"This is a great opportunity and lets not forget he is a very good player who would probably walk into most premier league teams."

The Manchester United legend then suggested that most of the abuse Maguire receives comes from social media:

"It's very rare fans here get on top of anybody's back, they never single out an individual, I don't think [criticism] it generates from stadium, maybe social media is the key to it all."

Maguire joined the Red Devils in 2019 for £80 million from Leicester City making him the world's most expensive defender. He was soon appointed captain by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, his price tag and captaincy have proven to be a burden for the veteran center-back. His performances have been under intense scrutiny throughout his four years at the club. He's made 176 appearances across competitions, chipping in with 12 goal contributions.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists Harry Maguire hasn't got to prove himself

Harry Maguire has been settling for a place on the United bench.

Ten Hag has regularly defended Maguire amid the criticism he has received as of late. The Manchester United boss insists that he's a great defender but that expectations are high at Old Trafford (via the aforementioned source):

“Harry Maguire doesn't have to prove anything, particularly to me, because I know he is a very good centre-half. But of course at United you have to live certain standards and win every day and contribute every day.”

The England international opted to stay with the Red Devils in the summer despite West Ham United agreeing on a £30 million fee for his services. He was a regular starter before Ten Hag's appointment last year and is now tasked with breaking back into his starting XI.