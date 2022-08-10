"Let's fu*** win this game" - Arteta used Premier League striker's subtle dig as motivation to inspire Arsenal players

Arsenal had a torrid start to their 2021-22 campaign, losing 2-0 to newly promoted Brentford. Former Gunners striker Ivan Toney took a dig at the Gunners at the end of the game. Manager Mikel Arteta eventually used the episode to motivate his team when the two clubs met in the reverse fixture six months later.

It was indeed a shocking start to the Premier League campaign for Arsenal last season. Despite being the overwhelming favourites to win their opening game, the Londoners were undone by goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard.

Shortly after the game, Brentford striker Toney tweeted:

“Nice kick about with the boys.”

That probably didn't sit well with Arteta, who referred to the episode to fire up his players ahead of their second meeting in February. The footage of the moment is contained in Arsenal's ‘All Or Nothing’ documentary on Amazon Prime.

“Before I go, because it’s still in my stomach, and I have managed to keep it for four months, five months, six months,” Arteta said, pointing to the tweet on the screen, as quoted by GiveMeSport. This is Toney after the game when we played at Brentford. You know what he did? You know his tweet? 'Nice kick about with the boys this afternoon'."

“So today they play in our house, guys there is only one team on that f***ing pitch – and it’s us! Only one team, it’s like they don’t play football. We take that f***ing ball; we take the game; we go for it, and let’s f***ing win this game!” the tactician added.

Arteta's motivation did the trick for Arsenal

The Gunners came out on top in the reverse fixture against Brentford last season.

Arsenal players got the message from Mikel Arteta and were able to demonstrate it on the pitch when they clashed with the Bees for the second time last season. The Gunners were the superior side, putting up an impressive performance that earned them a vital 2-1 victory.

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka found the back of the net for the Londoners. Following the win, Alexander Lacazette made a counter tweet to mock Toney. The Gunners eventually finished fifth last season, missing out on a top-four finish to Tottenham Hotspur by two points on the final day.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav