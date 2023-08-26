"Let's go" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr fans after incredible hattrick against Al-Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on his social media after scoring a hat-trick in Al-Nassr's emphatic 5-0 win over Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on August 25.

The Portuguese forward helped his side win their first league game of the season in their third attempt on Friday. He first provided a sensational backheel assist for Sadio Mane to open the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 27th minute.

Ronaldo then got on the end of a cross by Sultan Al Ghanam to make it 2-0 in the 38th minute. He scored his second goal in the 55th minute before Sadio Mane also completed his brace in the 81st minute. Cristiano Ronaldo completed his 63rd career hat-trick in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

After the game, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared a post on his Instagram account with the caption:

"Another incredible team effort - let’s go @alnassr 💙💛"

Al-Nassr have opened their account in the league this season, having lost to Al-Ettifaq and Al-Taawoun in their first two games.

They did win the Arab Club Champions Cup, though, as Cristiano Ronaldo scored six goals in six games in the tournament, including a brace in the final. Al-Alamy also qualified for the AFC Champions League after beating Shabab Al-Ahli in the playoff.

Former Manchester United forward trying to apply things he learnt from Cristiano Ronaldo

Nottingham Forest Anthony Elanga recently explained what he learned from Cristiano Ronaldo and his other former teammates at Manchester United. He spoke about the Portuguese ace's fitness, discipline, and longevity and said he is looking to emulate that in his life as well.

Elanga is set to return to Old Trafford as Forest face Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday. Ahead of the game, Elanga told Sky Sports:

“I played with arguably one of the best players in the world – of all time– Ronaldo... I learned a lot from them, not just what they do on the pitch but off the pitch as well, their discipline and how they look after themselves."

He added:

"It just shows he [Ronaldo] has been able to play until he is 38, it shows his discipline and how he is able to look after himself if you can take a little chapter out of his book then you can go a long way. I took a lot of things and I am trying to bring that to here and just trying to do it on the regular basis."

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong at 38 years of age. He has scored the second most number of goals (28) in 2023 behind Erling Haaland (30).