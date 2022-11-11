"Let’s go" - Jude Bellingham comments after getting into England's FIFA World Cup squad

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has penned a heartfelt message after being included in England’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, vouching to give his all in Qatar.

England manager Gareth Southgate released his 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 10. Bellingham, who has been in stellar form for Dortmund this season, was deservedly included.

After earning his first FIFA World Cup call-up, the 18-year-old took to Twitter to share his excitement. He claimed it was his dream to represent the Three Lions at the grandest stage in football and pledged to do everything in his power to make his countrymen proud. Bellingham wrote:

“One of my biggest dreams growing up was to play at a world cup, I’m so grateful to have been given the chance to do so. Will give everything to try and make it a tournament that the country can be proud of. Let’s go.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️”

The former Birmingham City midfielder has featured in 21 games for the Bundesliga outfit this season, scoring nine goals and claiming two assists. Bellingham has won 17 caps for England, providing one assist.

Jamie Carragher reveals how England could get the best version of Bellingham at 2022 FIFA World Cup

During an interview with Sky Sports back in October, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher backed England to use Jude Bellingham in an advanced role at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Carragher claimed that Bellingham had similarities with Steven Gerrard and was at his best in an attacking no. 8 role.

Carragher said:

“He [Bellngham] takes you back to a Steven Gerrard type of player, who's going to go forward and supplement the attack, creating chances and scoring goals."

He added:

“He's more of an attacking midfield player than a sitting midfield player. Could he play central midfield? Of course he could. And if you're playing that back three, Bellingham can go forward and you've still got the back-three defence, plus Declan Rice - four players behind the ball - and maybe one of the wing-backs as well.”

The former English defender concluded by saying:

“But in an ideal world, how he plays for Borussia Dortmund is in a 4-3-3 and he's one of the attacking No8s. That's him at his best.”

Poll : 0 votes