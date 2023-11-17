"Let's go king Messi", "We are cooking tonight" - Fans react as Lionel Messi captains Argentina in WC qualifier against Uruguay

As Lionel Messi prepares to captain Argentina in their World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, a wave of enthusiasm has surged across social media platforms.

Amidst the current international break, both South American teams are embarking on a journey that could seal their fate for the 2026 World Cup. The Albiceleste are basking in the glory of a triumphant World Cup campaign, but they face a formidable challenge, facing both Uruguay and Brazil within a span of a few days.

Argentina, riding a wave of victories, is currently at the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification standings, boasting no losses after four matches. Barring any major upheavals, their pathway to qualification appears almost certain.

Uruguay, under the new stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa, has exhibited reinvigorated form following a dismal World Cup performance that culminated in a change of management. Bielsa has revitalized the team, which now sits comfortably in second place in the standings, neck-and-neck with Brazil and Venezuela.

In anticipation of the match, Argentina's manager Lionel Scaloni radiated optimism, particularly regarding Lionel Messi's fitness. His remarks affirmed Messi's readiness and hinted at his likely participation, which further fueled the excitement among fans.

Now, Lionel Messi has been named in the starting lineup, and fans have taken to Twitter to express their happiness, with one fan saying:

"Let's go king Messi."

Another fan said:

"We are cooking tonight."

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Lionel Messi has come back from injury to captain Argentina

Lionel Messi has made a commendable comeback after overcoming a leg injury, sustained during a World Cup qualifying match on September 7. The injury had temporarily sidelined him, causing him to miss Argentina's 3-0 triumph over Bolivia on September 12 and six matches with Inter Miami.

In his last three appearances for Inter Miami, Messi played the entire duration of each match. However, this was not without its challenges. In a friendly match against New York City FC, his first game after nearly three weeks post the MLS regular season, Messi's performance seemed uncharacteristically subdued.

He failed to convert any of his shots, and Inter Miami suffered a 2-1 defeat. Further, in the season finale against Charlotte FC, Messi experienced moments of near triumph and disappointment. A goal was disallowed due to an offside position, and a free kick strikingly deflected off the crossbar, contributing to Inter Miami's narrow 1-0 loss.

Nonetheless, Lionel Messi's quality shone through in his latest performance for Argentina. Demonstrating a return to his peak form, he scored twice in a crucial 2-0 victory over Peru on October 17, with goals in the first half.