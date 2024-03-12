“Let’s go out and make history” - Rodrigo de Paul recounts Lionel Messi’s iconic speech ahead of Brazil clash

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has recollected captain Lionel Messi's advice before the Copa America 2021 final with hosts Brazil at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

Having suffered three straight reverses in tournament finals - FIFA World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015 and Copa America Centenario 2016 - Messi and Co. won five straight games to book a marquee final clash with Brazil.

Messi led from the front with four goals and five assists in six games. Although he didn't make a goal contribution in the final, La Albiceleste ended their 27-year senior title drought, thanks to Angel Di Maria's winner from a De Paul assist.

Having lost to the hosts in an ill-tempered 2019 semifinal, it was sweet revenge for Messi and Co. De Paul recently revealed (as per Lacasastreaming via RoyNeymar) that Messi's words reinvigorated the side:

"At the Maracana, Leo's words before the game were key. He told us 'We lost to Brazil in 2019, and then we made history by winning the Copa America.

"We lost for the second time against Saudi Arabia, then we won the World Cup and made history. Now we fell for the third time against Uruguay, let's to out today and make history.' "That was incredible for us." via @lacasastreaming

Having won the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, it was Messi's first senior title with Argentina. As it turned out, it wasn't his last.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Argentina since Copa America 2021 triumph?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has gone from strength to strength since that Copa America triumph three years ago.

A year later, he won his second senior title with Argentina, when the reigning Copa champs beat Euro 2020 winners Italy in the Finalisaima.

Just a few months later, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Messi led from the front with seven goals and three years as Argentina dethroned reigning champs France to win their third World Cup.

Overall, since that Copa triumph, Messi has 30 goals and seven assists in 29 gamea across competitions. That includes three goals in five games in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, where La Albiceleste are atop the CONMEBOL standings after six games.