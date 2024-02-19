"Let's go for more, team" - Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate reacts on social media as they defeat Al-Fateh in SPL fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo was in action for Al-Nassr in their 2-1 win over Al-Fateh on their return to domestic league action over the weekend. Another Portuguese star, Otavio, scored the winner and shared his excitement on social media afterward.

The Saudi league had been on a break since the last round of fixtures was played in December. Clubs went on training camps and organized friendlies to put the players in peak shape ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Al-Nassr returned to action with a 1-0 win over Al-Feiha in the AFC Champions League before facing Al-Fateh on their return to league action. They were the better side in the game and duly claimed a narrow win.

Al-Nassr put five past Al-Fateh in their meeting in the first half of the season, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting thrice and Sadio Mane hitting a brace. The Saudi giants were out to replicate the performance in front of their fans and managed to pick up all three points.

Former FC Porto midfielder Otavio was the most expensive summer acquisition for Al-Nassr, and the Portugal international scored the winner. After the game, the 29-year-old midfielder posted words of encouragement for his teammates on X.

"Great win on the return to the championship! Let's go for more team 💪🟡🔵"

Al-Nassr paid €60 million for Otavio to join them last summer, and he has been an important player for the team. The midfielder has scored six times in 18 league appearances this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Al-Nassr down Al-Fateh

Fresh from scoring in the AFC Champions League win over Al-Feiha, Cristiano Ronaldo led the line once again for his side. The 39-year-old was decisive, as he fired home from inside the box to open the scoring for his side in the game.

Al-Fateh leveled the scores when Salem Al-Najdi found the net in the 29th minute with his second goal of the season. Otavio turned out to be the match-winner as he scored from a second Sultan Al-Ghanam assist in the 72nd minute of the clash.

Ronaldo has now scored 21 league goals for Al-Aalami this season in 19 league matches, helping them reach second in the standings. The former Manchester United man picked up an injury during the mid-season break last month but appears to have fully recovered.

With leaders Al-Hilal looking imperious, Cristiano Ronaldo has a huge role to play if his side are to win the league.