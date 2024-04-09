"Let’s not go over the top" - Former Manchester United man urges fans to 'not get carried away' with breakout star Kobbie Mainoo

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince has urged fans not to get carried away with Kobbie Mainoo after the midfielder's impressive performances in recent months.

Mainoo is enjoying a breakthrough season under Erik ten Hag, where he has scored thrice in 23 senior games across competitions. He is a solid defensive midfielder whose dribbling and passing ability make him an asset both in and out of possession.

Mainoo's incredible dribbling and shooting ability was on full display in his team's 2-2 league draw against Liverpool on Sunday (April 7). With the scoreline at 1-1, he received the ball at the edge of the box before taking a neat touch to set up a shot.

Mainoo's right-footed attempt curled into the far top right corner, giving an outstretched Caoimhin Kelleher no chance of getting to the ball. The 18-year-old's hype seems to increase with every game he plays, and he is now seen by some as Casemiro's successor in midfield.

Ince, however, believes people are getting too over-excited by Mainoo. Recalling a moment from the match where the teenager lost possession and gave Liverpool a decisive turnover, the pundit told TalkSPORT (h/t HITC):

"He is okay. He is okay. Let’s not get carried away. This is the problem. I actually personally, there was a time when he gave the ball away, and to be fair, Fernandes ran back 60 yards, shut out a shot, and Onana pushed it past the post. No one said a word to Kobbie Mainoo.

"If that had been me or Keane, he would have got absolutely roasted because you can’t give the ball away in those positions. And he did that. Yes, he scored a great goal, yes, he is still young, yes, he has got potential to be a very, very good player, but let’s not go over the top, let’s not go over the top. As I said, he is still young."

Liverpool equalized with a late Mohamed Salah penalty to seal a 2-2 draw on enemy territory. Mainoo was picked as Manchester United's Player of the Match as he won eight of his nine duels and made three recoveries and two blocks.

Erik ten Hag issues positive Marcus Rashford injury update after Manchester United vs Liverpool draw

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag doesn't believe Marcus Rashford suffered a serious injury in his team's 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

The Manchester United forward played around 66 minutes before signaling to the bench that he needed to be replaced. Antony came on for the Englishman as fans feared that the latter suffered a serious fitness issue.

Ten Hag, however, seems confident that the 26-year-old superstar will return to action sooner rather than later. Giving an update on the same, the Dutch tactician told the club's official website:

"I'm not sure, but I don't think it will be long term."

Rashford has been far from his best this season and has eight goals and five assists in 38 matches across competitions.

